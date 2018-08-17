– The Sun News
asuu

Resolve LAUTECH crisis, ASUU tells Ajimobi, Aregbesola

— 17th August 2018

NAN

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri Zone, has called on  Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, to resolve the crisis at Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The union, which made the call at a press conference in Awka on Friday, said the crisis had been stalling academic activities at the jointly-owned institution since 2013.

Christopher Echereobia, the Coordinator of the Owerri Zone of ASUU,  said the crisis at  LAUTECH was pathetic and worrisome.

He accused the two state governments of underfunding the institution, saying it was compelled to rely on funds from tuition fees.

READ ALSO Engage actively in politics, SDP tells youths

Echereobia said that the university was currently owing staff 10 months salaries, 2013-2017 promotion arrears and 2009-2017 Earned Academic Allowances.

“There is no evidence of infrastructural development at LAUTECH since the inception of the present governments in  Oyo and Osun States.

“In view of this ugly situation, staff and students of the university as well as their parents and sponsors have been subjected to untold hardship.

“We call on members of the public and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the governments of Oyo and Osun States to take the training and education of Nigerian children more seriously,’’ he said.

He also canvassed adequate funding and the tackling of all the welfare issues raised by the stakeholders in the university.

