Resignation: Ex-SSG betrayed me –Umahi

•Threatens legal action

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has accused former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, who resigned his appointment last Monday, of betrayal.

He said the resignation of the former scribe was least of his expectations, considering the enabling atmosphere he accorded him to carry out his official duties.

Governor Umahi, yesterday, vowed to drag Odoh to court to prove some of the allegations levelled against him as contained in the three-page letter personally signed by the former government’s secretary.

The governor made the vow when he addressed the people of Ezza clan, who staged a solidarity match in Government House to disassociate themselves from the former SSG’s resignation and assure him of their support.

“The lawyers will have to examine the letter of resignation and go to court. They must prove every line of accusation for him to know there is a governor in this country,” Umahi vowed.

Although the state government had gone on air to accept the resignation of the former SSG, the governor said some of his aides, who pulled heads together and accepted the resignation on his behalf did so in error, stressing that he has changed it to “sack.”

“I have just come to office and seen his letters. I am nullifying the acceptance of his resignation.

“The decision and all other appointments by government officials today (Easter Monday) were all wrong because ithey were done on a public holiday.

“By the powers vested on me, I, hereby, sack Prof Bernard Odoh,” Umahi announced.

The governor accused the former administration of plotting the resignation of his scribe and said he would not be distracted by the development.

He, subsequently, announced the appointment of the Deputy Director-General of his flagship campaign organisation, Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, during the 2015 governorship election in the state, Mr. Hygienus Nwokwu, as the new Secretary to the State Government.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of top government officials, both elected and appointed, who spoke at the rally said the resignation did not have the endorsement of Ezza clan.