Resign or be impeached – Bishop Udeh tells Buhari

— 1st July 2018

David Onwuchewa, Nnewi

Following the recent killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country, General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly. The Bishop said Buhari had lost control of security apparatus of the state, warning that a situation would come when over 1,000 innocent people would be killed in Nigeria in one day.

He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to rise up to the occasion and impeach the President “before the entire nation is engulfed in blood bath.” According to him, there is no other way the ongoing killings in different parts of the country could be stopped other than leadership change.

“There is absolute insecurity in the country. And one begins to wonder why and how cattle rearers would be armed to the teeth with sophisticated weapons, killing, maiming innocent souls and burning houses and other property. How do they acquire those weapons? So, the President must go; otherwise, from what I have seen in the spiritual realm, the entire nation would soon be plunged into a killing that cannot be controlled. He has failed Nigerians,” he said.

 

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 1st July 2018 at 6:33 am
    What’s the difference between the fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari and the fulani slave call Osinbajo? What’s the difference between the club of bandits nickname APC, PDP etc? What’s the difference between the club of bandits nickname NASS and the team of bandits nickname Presidency? What’s the difference between the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. and the fulani criminal touts nickname FG? They’re all the same under the fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

