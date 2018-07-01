Resign or be impeached – Bishop Udeh tells Buhari— 1st July 2018
David Onwuchewa, Nnewi
Following the recent killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country, General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly. The Bishop said Buhari had lost control of security apparatus of the state, warning that a situation would come when over 1,000 innocent people would be killed in Nigeria in one day.
He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to rise up to the occasion and impeach the President “before the entire nation is engulfed in blood bath.” According to him, there is no other way the ongoing killings in different parts of the country could be stopped other than leadership change.
“There is absolute insecurity in the country. And one begins to wonder why and how cattle rearers would be armed to the teeth with sophisticated weapons, killing, maiming innocent souls and burning houses and other property. How do they acquire those weapons? So, the President must go; otherwise, from what I have seen in the spiritual realm, the entire nation would soon be plunged into a killing that cannot be controlled. He has failed Nigerians,” he said.
