Resign now, Akeredolu tells aides seeking elective offices

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed any member of his cabinet seeking political offices in next year’s general election to resign from his government forthwith.

The governor gave the directive, at the weekend, through a memo issued by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale and made available to Daily Sun.

He said all political appointees who have obtained nomination forms to contest for political offices in the 2019 general elections are not expected to continue with their current political offices.

According to the statement, Governor Akeredolu expressed his deepest appreciation to members affected by the directive for their contributions and services to the state.

He enjoined all affected members of the cabinet to take immediate action on the matter.