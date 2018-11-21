NAN

Residents of Abuja on Wednesday commended the Ministry of Science and Technology over its plan to establish National Science and Technology Museum in the city.

The residents who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, said that the centre would help to improve their children’s understanding of science and technology.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, revealed that the first Science and Technology

Museum was proposed to be sited in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Onu said that the museum, when established, would provide the needed platform for knowledge sharing among youths and adult population in the field of science and technology.

The minister added that it would allow visitors to interact with materials on display, with a view to stimulating interest in deploying science and technology knowledge to address societal problems.

A parent, Mr Ladan Bello, while commending the initiative, said that the museum would help to engage both young and adults who were interested in science and technology.

Bello said “this will help to encourage parents to support children who desire to study science and technology as a profession.”

Another parent, Mrs Ademola Ogunbiyi, said that the museum, if well utilised, would serve the purpose of securing sustainable future hinged on science and technology for the youths.

She added that it would encourage youths to show interest in the study of science and technology.

She said “it is a welcome development as it will help to popularise science and help make it interesting to our young ones.”

On his part, Mr Michael Onukaogu, a student of University of Abuja, urged government at all levels to show more interest in the development of science and technology.

He also urged the private sector to design programmes that would promote science and technology for the interest of the country.

He described the idea as a laudable one, saying it would engage youths meaningfully and take them away from crime.