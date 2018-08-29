– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Researchers find new enzymes for universal Type “O ”blood
29th August 2018 - British PM Theresa May arrives State House
29th August 2018 - 4m refugee children are not in school, number rising: UNHCR
29th August 2018 - Toke Makinwa to launch career in music
29th August 2018 - Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices
29th August 2018 - Delta’ll benefit from my presence in APC – Uduaghan
29th August 2018 - UDUTH inaugurates Anti-Corruption Officials
29th August 2018 - PDP Primaries: Dankwambo will not defect – campaign org.
29th August 2018 - APC primaries: We’ll comply with INEC electoral guidelines –  Oshiomhole
29th August 2018 - Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6
Home / Health / Researchers find new enzymes for universal Type “O ”blood
researchers

Researchers find new enzymes for universal Type “O ”blood

— 29th August 2018

NAN

Researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) have found a new, more powerful group of enzymes that could turn any type of blood into the universal Type “O” blood.

The recent breakthrough, announced in a news release by the university, could eventually expand the pool of potential blood donors and make blood matching safer and easier.

Blood type is determined by the presence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells.

Type A blood has the “A” antigen, “B” has the “B” antigen, “AB” blood has both antigens and “O” blood has none.

Antigens can trigger an immune response if they are foreign to the body, so transfusion patients should receive either their own blood type, or Type “O” to avoid a reaction.

Researchers have been studying the use of enzymes to modify blood for nearly 40 years.

READ ALSO HIV/AIDS: UNICEF partners Nasarawa Govt on preventing transmission

However, these new enzymes can do the job 30 times better, leading researcher Stephen Withers, a professor of chemistry at UBC, said.

Withers and his team focused on the mucosal lining of the human gut, which contains sugars that are similar in structure to blood antigens.

“By honing in on the bacteria feeding on those sugars, we isolated the enzymes the bacteria use to pluck off the sugar molecules,” he said in the news release.

“We then produced quantities of those enzymes through cloning and found that they were capable of performing a similar action on blood antigens.”

The team is now applying for a patent on the new enzymes and hoping to test them on a larger scale.

Expanding global blood supply is critical in light of growing populations and the frequency of natural disasters, Withers said. “Our hope is that one day we can eventually render any type of donated blood, tissues or organs, safe for use by anyone regardless of their native blood type.”

According to him, the next step is to hold tests to show that the blood behaves properly once converted.

If that works well. human clinical trials could start within the next two years.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

THERESA MAY

British PM Theresa May arrives State House

— 29th August 2018

The British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at the State House to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This is as President Buhari has cancelled the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, to welcome his August visitor. READ ALSO 4m refugee children are not in school, number rising: UNHCR Theresa May arrived exactly…

  • warning strike

    Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Osun Government workers, on Wednesday, stayed away from the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Labour Unions to embark on a three-day warning strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker…

  • UDUAGHAN

    Delta’ll benefit from my presence in APC – Uduaghan

    — 29th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Delta State governor on the platform of the all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said his state will benefit from his presence in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Uduaghan, who would not like to be addressed as a decampee, said to State House Correspondents on…

  • UDUTH

    UDUTH inaugurates Anti-Corruption Officials

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, on Wednesday inaugurated new officials of its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU). Inaugurating the officials, UDUTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Anas Sabir, charged they work as a team in tackling issues of corruption and transparency at the hospital. Sabir tasked them to ensure that transparency and…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    APC primaries: We’ll comply with INEC electoral guidelines –  Oshiomhole

    — 29th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has assured that the party will follow Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines and ensure fairness and just to all in the forthcoming primaries. He stated that the APC would comply with the INEC guidelines because the guidelines are derived from…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share