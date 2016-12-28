The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
28th December 2016 - Udaughan cautions Ibori’s visitors
28th December 2016 - 16 exotic cars retrieved from stolen cars workshop
28th December 2016 - Reps’ll ensure ‘federal character’ in projects distribution –Spokesman
28th December 2016 - Anxiety in Presidency, security over 2019 polls
28th December 2016 - APC not afraid of planned ‘mega party’ –Oyegun
28th December 2016 - FG saves N200bn from 50,000 ghost workers
28th December 2016 - Plot to remove Abia speaker thickens
27th December 2016 - Government partners with EU on national statistics project
27th December 2016 - APC BoT member, Okpozo dies at 84
27th December 2016 - Group offers free medical services to Asaba residents
Home / National / Reps’ll ensure ‘federal character’ in projects distribution –Spokesman

Reps’ll ensure ‘federal character’ in projects distribution –Spokesman

— 28th December 2016

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas has disclosed that the Green Chamber’s major goal with the 2017 budget is to ensure capital projects and critical interventions are evenly distributed in the six geo-political zones of the country.

His assurance came as lawmakers from the South-East have criticised the spread of capital projects in the budget presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that  their region has again been overlooked.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Chike Okafor said those who had pointed out the neglect of the South-East by the current administration were right.

“Well, I don’t disagree with the fact that we (Igbo) have not been accommodated in the scheme of things. I totally agree with the fact that we in the South-East haven’t been fully carried along in terms of infrastructure, in terms of dividends of democracy and even in terms appointments.

“The president had rationalised this before. But we are beginning to see changes in terms of accommodating us, let’s hope things will be taken care of,” Okafor stated.

Also, the lawmaker representing Onitsha North/Onitsha South Federal Constituency, Lynda Ikpeazu, who expressed worry that the South-East known for trade has no major rail project cited within it as listed by the president, said the National Assembly must correct any form of unevenness in the allocation of infrastructure projects.

“It (absence of major project in South-East) does worry me, but then he (President) has submitted the budget. It becomes our paper work; so we are going to look at all key areas and make sure no region is shortchanged.

“Definitely, he is the president and he has his own area of concentration; but, as representatives of the people, we have areas we should look into. So, we will look at the material before us,” Ikpeazu assured.

Regardless, Namdas, in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, emphasised that the House will concentrate on giving the six geo-political zones a sense of belonging with the high possibility of re-working the budget to reflect the federal character.

 

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Udaughan cautions Ibori’s visitors

— 28th December 2016

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said people going to London to see his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, and posting pictures and comments about him on social media are creating more problems for him. Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post, yesterday, asked those involved to “stop it.” Ibori, who was…

  • 16 exotic cars retrieved from stolen cars workshop

    — 28th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The police in Delta State have discovered a hidden car workshop within Olodi-Apapa in Lagos where a syndicate that stole cars across the country changed their colours and identities. About 16 exotics cars including Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) with different state registration numbers and a military camouflage uniform with which they…

  • Reps’ll ensure ‘federal character’ in projects distribution –Spokesman

    — 28th December 2016

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas has disclosed that the Green Chamber’s major goal with the 2017 budget is to ensure capital projects and critical interventions are evenly distributed in the six geo-political zones of the country. His assurance came as lawmakers from the…

  • Anxiety in Presidency, security over 2019 polls

    — 28th December 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja There is growing concern in the Presidency and security circle  over alleged moves and utterances of key politicians believed to be nursing presidential ambition in 2019, Daily Sun learnt yesterday. The development, a source at the Department of State Security (DSS) revealed, is considered a huge problem “because the country is likely…

  • APC not afraid of planned ‘mega party’ –Oyegun

    — 28th December 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, yesterday, assured that despite the current temporary economic hardship in the country, Nigerians will be happy in the near future over the policy decision of the Buhari administration. “Now we are pushing agriculture and most Nigerians are in the…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351