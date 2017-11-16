The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Reps to FG: Take clear stand on Second Niger Bridge/Lagos-Ibadan road funding
16th November 2017 - Pope condemns climate change deniers
16th November 2017 - Kano police bust kidnap gang, rescue 7 kids
16th November 2017 - Improved nutrition’ll make Nigeria powerhouse – GAIN
16th November 2017 - Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of properties by Army
16th November 2017 - Katsina builds centre for drug addicts
16th November 2017 - Masts erection can’t cause cancer, says NCC
16th November 2017 - Eagles to know CHAN opponents Friday
16th November 2017 - Delta govt. approves establishment of agro-industrial park
16th November 2017 - Jonathan’s govt. won gold medal in corruption – Tinubu
Home / National / Reps to FG: Take clear stand on Second Niger Bridge/Lagos-Ibadan road funding

Reps to FG: Take clear stand on Second Niger Bridge/Lagos-Ibadan road funding

— 16th November 2017

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to take definitive decision on how the second Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan Road project would be funded and executed.

The House said it is worrisome that it is still unclear if the big-ticket projects are to be fully funded by government or to be executed under a concession agreement with private firms.

The Green Chamber in adopting a motion entitled: “Need to Investigate Nature of the Contract or Concession Arrangement on Second Niger Bridge and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway”, said the manner of the execution of both projects has not been in accordance with defined methods for executing projects or contracting procedures.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Works, to investigate the nature of the contracts and concession arrangement and report back in four weeks for further legislative action.

Sponsor of the motion, Solomon Maren, told the House that the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, recently warned that the second Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan Road could end up as white elephant projects as allocation for the projects in the 2017 budget were not adequate even as they were not covered under concession agreement.

“Contracts for the construction of the second Niger-Bridge and reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Express Road, have continued to feature in the annual budgets without any seeming signal of their completion or the amount required to do so”, the lawmaker said.

Responding to an earlier intervention by the Deputy Speaker Yussuff Lasun, who presided over plenary, on Thursday, Hon. Maren agreed that two contractors were on site on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, but argued that the Federal Government was still not definite on the funding arrangement for the road and the second Niger-Bridge.

Lasun called on the chairman Committee on Works, Tobey Okechukwu, to speak on the motion, saying the House broke away from tradition to debate an infrastructure motion because of how strategic both projects are to the country’s economy.

Okechuwku disclosed that his committee, having paid special attention to the two projects, believed it has become necessary for the Federal Government to come up with a framework for the completion the projects.

He explained that while the Lagos-Ibadan Road is “supposed to have alternative funding”, the Federal Government has not made a clear-cut decision on the funding plan for the second Niger-Bridge.

Okechukwu, who backed the motion, stressed the need for government to drop the “piece-meal procurement” funding method it has been using.

Also speaking in support of the motion, Mohammed Sani-Abdul who is a member of the joint technical committee of the National Assembly on both projects, opined that even with the litigation on the Lagos-Ibadan Road, work was still going, therefore making the state of the second Niger-Bridge project much more worrisome.

Sani-Abdul traced the non utilisation of the N14 billion 2016 budget allocation and the N10 billion allocated in 2017 for the second Niger Bridge on the fact that the concession agreement for the project was between Federal Government and an international investment company which sub-contracted the project to Julius Berger Plc.

The lawmaker further explained that with no contract between the Federal Government and Julius Berger, the construction firm cannot be directly funded through budgetary allocations for the project.

But Sani-Abdul’s prayer that the House give Federal Government a three-month ultimatum to come up with a well defined funding plan or concession agreement for the two projects failed a voice vote as the Deputy Speaker said the National Assembly was keen on keeping with the wishes of the public that the 2018 budget is passed by December.

The House however passed the motion when it was put up for voice vote.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps to FG: Take clear stand on Second Niger Bridge/Lagos-Ibadan road funding

— 16th November 2017

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to take definitive decision on how the second Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan Road project would be funded and executed. The House said it is worrisome that it is still unclear if the big-ticket projects are to be fully funded by…

  • Kano police bust kidnap gang, rescue 7 kids

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command has busted a kidnap syndicate said to have been tormenting the state in the recent past. A total of three suspects were arrested and seven children victims were rescued from the,. A statement signed, on Wednesday, by the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, DSP…

  • Improved nutrition’ll make Nigeria powerhouse – GAIN

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said that Nigeria would become more of a powerhouse in Africa if it invests properly in nutrition. Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Hadadad, said this during a media interaction in Abuja, on Thursday. He maintained that malnourished countries have 10 per cent GDP…

  • Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of properties by Army

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra [(MASSOB) otherwise known as Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), on Thursday, alleged that the men of the Nigerian Army harassed and conscripted their properties along the Afikpo-Owerri Road. Briefing newsmen after their meeting in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi…

  • Katsina builds centre for drug addicts

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Apparently disturbed by reported increasing incidences of drug abuse in the state, the Katsina State Government has built a rehabilitation centre for the rehabilitation and reformation of drug addicts and offenders. According to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the centre located within the premises of the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share