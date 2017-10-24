The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture
24th October 2017 - Girl 19 in police net for aborting 7 months pregnancy
24th October 2017 - Maina’s reinstatement: We are embarrassed, says APC
24th October 2017 - Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately
24th October 2017 - Christian pilgrims to depart for Jerusalem from 7 airports
24th October 2017 - Road crashes on the decrease in Imo -FRSC
24th October 2017 - 7 die in auto crash in Osun
24th October 2017 - Pension scandal rocks Ebonyi
24th October 2017 -   Rivers ALGON raises alarm over sacked APC chairmen
24th October 2017 - Why we moved against Luka Binniyat –Kaduna govt
Home / Cover / National / Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately

Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately

— 24th October 2017

 

*To investigate his reinstatement as director

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), to use all available means to arrest former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pensions regime, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This is as it resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate Maina’s disappearance, re- appearance and subsequent reinstatement and promotion in the Ministry of Interior.

This was sequel to the passage of a motion by a member, Jagaba Adams Jagaba, which was adopted by the House.

Jagaba in his lead debate on the motion, recalled that Maina was appointed as chairman of the Presidential Task Force in 2010 to check the complaint in the country’s pension system by former President Goodluck Jonathan

But the Nigeria Police later accused him of mismanaging over N100 billion pension funds, just as the EFCC through its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren declared him wanted in 2015.

According to the lawmaker, the National Assembly invited Maina to appear before its committee but he turned down the invitations on several occasions.

“He was formally sacked from his position as an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Interior in 2013 by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“He fled this country to the United Arab Emirates since 2013 to avoid arrest and prosecution,” Jagaba said.

The legislator expressed concern that Maina came back from self-exile and was posted to his former Ministry (Interior) and given double promotion from Assistant Director to Acting Director.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture

— 24th October 2017

  From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank. The lawyer who also accused the Committee of employing delay tactics to frustrate the hearing…

  • Girl 19 in police net for aborting 7 months pregnancy

    — 24th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Apo Divisional Police headquarters in Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly aborting a seven months only pregnancy. The suspect, Favour Stephen, an indigene of Benue State, was said to have been arrested after an informant called the police to report the incident. The suspect who…

  • Maina’s reinstatement: We are embarrassed, says APC

    — 24th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as embarrassing, the reinstatement of former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the ministry despite the alleged financial scandal hanging on his neck.. National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who made the condemnation at…

  • Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately

    — 24th October 2017

      *To investigate his reinstatement as director From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has called the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), to use all available means to arrest former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pensions regime, Abdulrasheed Maina. This is as it resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate Maina’s disappearance,…

  • Christian pilgrims to depart for Jerusalem from 7 airports

    — 24th October 2017

      The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Uja Tor Uja has disclosed that the Commission would fly Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land this year from seven international airports. He made the disclosure last Sunday during a thanksgiving service of the Commission at the Family Worship Centre, Wuye Abuja, and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share