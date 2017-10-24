Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately

*To investigate his reinstatement as director

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), to use all available means to arrest former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pensions regime, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This is as it resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate Maina’s disappearance, re- appearance and subsequent reinstatement and promotion in the Ministry of Interior.

This was sequel to the passage of a motion by a member, Jagaba Adams Jagaba, which was adopted by the House.

Jagaba in his lead debate on the motion, recalled that Maina was appointed as chairman of the Presidential Task Force in 2010 to check the complaint in the country’s pension system by former President Goodluck Jonathan

But the Nigeria Police later accused him of mismanaging over N100 billion pension funds, just as the EFCC through its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren declared him wanted in 2015.

According to the lawmaker, the National Assembly invited Maina to appear before its committee but he turned down the invitations on several occasions.

“He was formally sacked from his position as an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Interior in 2013 by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“He fled this country to the United Arab Emirates since 2013 to avoid arrest and prosecution,” Jagaba said.

The legislator expressed concern that Maina came back from self-exile and was posted to his former Ministry (Interior) and given double promotion from Assistant Director to Acting Director.