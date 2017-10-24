The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje
24th October 2017 - Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner
24th October 2017 - JEDC sacks 150 workers
24th October 2017 - FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies
24th October 2017 - PHEDC cable electrocutes 2, destroys over 20 apartments in Calabar
24th October 2017 - APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019
24th October 2017 - Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82
24th October 2017 - Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP
24th October 2017 - BREAKING: SUV burnt to ashes in Oshodi
24th October 2017 - Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-gov. Shema’s trial to begin Feb. 13
Home / Cover / National / Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje

Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje

— 24th October 2017

 

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to pay up salaries owed workers in his state.

The House described as highly deplorable, the news that, Edward Soje, a director in the Kogi State civil service owed salaries for 11 months committed suicide over his inability meet his financial obligations.

But the Kogi State Government on Sunday stated that it owed the late Mr. Edward Soje eight months of unpaid salary before he committed suicide after the birth of triplets by his wife.

The state Head of Service, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, in a statement released in Lokaja, said Soje received his monthly salary up till December 2016, when payment was stopped by government after proof emerged that he falsified his age records.

The lawmakers called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that bail-out funds given states, especially states like Kogi, which are still struggling to be up-to-date, with the payment of salaries and pension, use the funds for the payment of workers and pensioners.

The House also resolved to invite the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) in the next one week to explain how the bailout fund was utilised by states.

It also directed its Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged diversion N700 billion received as bailout funds by 28 states to further investigate how Kogi State has managed the fund it received. ‎

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje

— 24th October 2017

  From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to pay up salaries owed workers in his state. The House described as highly deplorable, the news that, Edward Soje, a director in the Kogi State civil service owed salaries for 11 months committed suicide over his…

  • Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A notorious armed robbery kingpin, identified as Vincent Adoyi, currently in police net for the murder of some police officers in Ugbokolo of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, has been fingered in the murder of a motorcycle owner. Adoyi, who was arrested some weeks ago for his involvement in…

  • JEDC sacks 150 workers

    — 24th October 2017

    The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), has sacked 150 workers, in what its management said was part of a re-organisation aimed at optimum performance. Among those sacked across its four states of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue were marketers, linesmen, network engineers, cable joiners and electrical fitters. Their sack letters, signed by Abubakar Mohammed, Head,…

  • FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has instituted a competition for parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. The total package for the competition is N1.7 billion. Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who disclosed this, in Abuja, onTuesday, said a Competitiveness Assessment Committee (CAC) comprising Nigerian Academy…

  • PHEDC cable electrocutes 2, destroys over 20 apartments in Calabar

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Judex Okoro, Calabar A Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) faulty power cable has electrocuted two persons and destroyed over 20 apartments worth millions of naira in Calabar Metropolis of Cross River State. This was coming barely six months after over nine persons were electrocuted and several others injured at Nyangassang in Edibe Top…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share