The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / National / Reps tackle AGF, Magu over Saraki’s CCT trial

Reps tackle AGF, Magu over Saraki’s CCT trial

— 8th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, descended heavily on the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his role in the retrial of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The House faulted the decision of the AGF to re-arraign Saraki before the chairman of the CCT, Justice Danladi Umar, who is been investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), for alleged corruption.

The lawmakers expressed concern that Justice Umar, who has earlier been absolved of any wrongdoing, has been charged with a two-count charges of corruption before a FCT High Court by EFCC, noting that there was more to it than meets the eyes.

The lower chamber contended that asking the CCT chairman, to retry Saraki, who he has earlier acquitted, gives the “impression that a game is being arranged to meet certain predetermined result portraying our legal system as capable of being manipulated.”

Consequently, the Green Chamber “condemned the manipulation of our legal system” by the AGF and the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

It equally mandated its Committee on Judiciary to interact with Malami to bring sanity to the Senate President’s case at the CCT.

This followed a motion by Hon. Yakubu Barde at Thursday’s plenary  on the need to ensure sanity in the administration of justice in the fight against corruption in the country by the AGF.

Leading debate on the motion, Barde said there is something wrong with the decision of the AGF to reassign Saraki’s trial to Justice Umar, especially as the latter has been charged to court for corruption by the EFCC, which is supervised by Malami.

According to the lawmaker, the government must be fair in the prosecution of its anti-graft war.

Hon. Barde argued that the behaviour of the AGF, if not checked, would subject the country to international ridicule.

He urged the House to condemn the actions of the AGF, noting that if Malami does not know what do, he should learn from other Senior Advocates of Nigeria(SANs).

In his contribution, Hon. Ahmed Pategi, described the trial of the Senate President by the CCT as “a case of political victimisation”.

Hon. Pategi stated that Saraki was being haunted by the Executive arm of government for allowing Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member to emerge as deputy senate president.

He said if the chairman of the National Assembly could be harassed by the Executive, it meant there is no hope for the common man.

“This is the first time that the tribunal case will be appealed. It is politics. It is manipulation. We as a house should rise to the occassion.

“The EFCC and CCT are political tools used by the present administration to haunt those that they don’t like,” Pategi said.

On their parts, Hon. Sadiq Ibrahim and Gabriel Onyenweife  contended that there cannot be justice in a situation where a person under trial is set in judgment over another person.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share