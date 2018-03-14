The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Reps summon sports minister, CBN over $150, 000 foreign grant to AFN
14th March 2018 - Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism
14th March 2018 - Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma
14th March 2018 - IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP
14th March 2018 - APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku
14th March 2018 - Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand justice, protection of witness
14th March 2018 - CVR: INEC to create intervention centers in Anambra institutions
14th March 2018 - 2019 polls: EU moves to bridge gender gap
14th March 2018 - Katsina appoints new Chief Judge
14th March 2018 - Stakeholders advocate better welfare for corps members
Home / Sports / Reps summon sports minister, CBN over $150, 000 foreign grant to AFN

Reps summon sports minister, CBN over $150, 000 foreign grant to AFN

— 14th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to summon the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the $150, 000 grant from the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The House also directed its Committee on Sports to investigate the alleged disappearance of the $150, 000 grant and efforts being made to return the money to the IAAF.

This is sequel to a motion by Hon Diri Douye, under matters of urgent public importance at yesterday’s plenary.

Leading the debate on the motion, Douye said the IAAF reportedly paid $150, 000 to AFN, instead of $15, 000, which is the annual grant to member federations in 2017.

The lawmaker said according to reports, the IAAF accountants later discovered the error and demanded a refund of the excess payment.

Douye noted that unfortunately, the money seemed to have disappeared.

He said there are allegations that the money might have been diverted to private pockets and called on the House to look into the matter.

According to him, if the money is not recovered and returned to the IAAF, Nigeria stands the risk of being banned from international competitions.

“It will tarnish the image of this country, if this money is not returned.

“We should do a forensic audit of the AFN account to find out who collected this money, and why it was not refunded,” the lawmaker said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

— 14th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism. Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths. According to him, the call became necessary because…

  • Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma

    — 14th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Benue State, suspected Fulani herdsmen again struck and killed two brothers, Aondowase Guma  and Ahanbee Guma in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were returning from Yelwata market on a motorcycle around 8:00pm when they ran…

  • IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

    — 14th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has said the disobedience of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, as ordered  by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the president is losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer…

  • APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku

    — 14th March 2018

    Okwe Obi National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, on Wednesday, declared that the party would take over the south Eastern states come 2019, following the overwhelming vote the party got in the last Anambra gubernatorial election and the developmental stride Governor Willie Obiano which has attracted foreign investors to the…

  • Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand justice, protection of witness

    — 14th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Women of Ozulubu community in Ekwuisigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Wednesday, stormed the police headquarters in Awka, the state capital, in a peaceful protest seeking for justice and protection of witnesses in the ongoing prosecution of suspected killers of some indigenes at St. Philips Catholic Church in August…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share