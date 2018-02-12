Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers, will also be invited to appear before the panel.

The lawmaker said the ad-hoc, which would commence its investigations this week, would be looking at how the concession policy was operated between 2013 and 2016 and beyond.

According to him, the Federal Government came up with the policy of granting a very low tariff and levy to certain companies with the aim that whatever savings made from the concession would be used to finance the growing of sugarcane across the country and creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

“Our findings in the House show that this hasn’t been done. The House got worried and constituted this committee to look into the books of Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment on the matter,” he said.

Olasupo said his committee will leave no stone unturned in its quest to ensure that those who shortchanged the country while carrying out their businesses will face the law.

He added: “The scope covers 2013 to 2016, but we are not restricted to that period. Yes, we may not go beyond 2013, but we can go to 2016 and beyond if it means the committee should do that for us to get the best for Nigeria.

“ We are going to get in touch with every actor in this concessionary policy. Whoever that’s involved either minutely or majorly will be invited to come and give their own part of the story.

“Majorly, we are looking at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. It is through their books that we’ll be able to get all other stakeholders. The minister is the head of the ministry. Definitely we have to invite him.”