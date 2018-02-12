The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
12th February 2018 - NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations
12th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
12th February 2018 - Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA
12th February 2018 - Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share
12th February 2018 - Banana peels Nigeria’s surviving airlines must avoid
12th February 2018 - How fuel subsidy hurts economy
12th February 2018 - Nigeria’s unemployment bug: Time bomb waiting to explode
12th February 2018 - Efficient rail system panacea to delapidation of Nigeria’s roads network –Rafindadi, FERMA MD
12th February 2018 - Osibanjo commissions N4.1bn Nestlé RTD factory in Agbara
Home / Business / Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

— 12th February 2018

 Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers, will also be invited to appear before the panel.

The lawmaker said the ad-hoc, which would commence its investigations this week, would be looking at how the concession policy was operated between 2013 and 2016 and beyond.

According to him, the Federal Government came up with the policy of granting a very low tariff and levy to certain companies with the aim that whatever savings made from the concession would be used to finance the growing of sugarcane across the country and creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

“Our findings in the House show that this hasn’t been done. The House got worried and constituted this committee to look into the books of Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment on the matter,” he said.

Olasupo said his committee will leave no stone unturned in its quest  to ensure that those who shortchanged the country while carrying out their businesses will face the law.

He added: “The scope covers 2013 to 2016, but we are not restricted to that period. Yes, we may not go beyond 2013, but we can go to 2016 and beyond if it means the committee should do that for us to get the best for Nigeria.

“ We are going to get in touch with every actor in this concessionary policy. Whoever that’s involved either minutely or majorly will be invited  to come and give their own part of the story.

“Majorly,  we are looking at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. It is through their books that we’ll be able to get all other stakeholders. The minister is the head of the ministry. Definitely we have to invite him.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

— 12th February 2018

 Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

  • NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts

    — 12th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has reiterated its support to the Federal Government’s efforts at re-branding Nigeria, describing its 2018 annual marketing conference, billed for Abuja, February 15, as one of such efforts aimed at using marketing to project the image of the country. Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the…

  • Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA

    — 12th February 2018

    …Airline accuses agency of cover-up By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says the burglary attempt on the cargo compartment of an Abuja-bound Air Peace aircraft on Runway 18R of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, was unfounded. The incident was reported last week Thursday to Control Tower officials by the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) of…

  • Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share

    — 12th February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Acting Director General of the Infrastructure Concession regulatory Commission (I RC) has accused the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) of frustrating the development of the over $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport project following its failure to pay $110.9 million equity share for  the project in full.  According to the ICRC boss, Engneer Chidi Izuwah, the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share