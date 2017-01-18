The Sun News
Home / National / Reps summon Buratai, IGP over Southern Kaduna attacks 

Reps summon Buratai, IGP over Southern Kaduna attacks 

— 18th January 2017

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja 

The House of Representatives has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, over recent attacks in the Kaura Federal Constituency of Southern Kaduna. 

This was subsequent to the adoption of a motion  sponsored by Gideon Gwani. 

Condemning attacks on innocent Nigerians including women and children, the lawmakers urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Armed Forces and the Police to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the attacks, be more proactive in identifying the exact areas from where the unidentified gunmen launch their attacks from.  

In his lead debate, the lawmaker stated that attacks between January 6-9,  at Tachirak, Adu and Tsonje villages of Kagoro town in Kaura Federal Constituency of Southern Kaduna  led to the death of 13  people.

He said despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area and the presence of men of the Armed Forces and the Police, gunmen have continued to attack villages and unleash mayhem, while the security personnel deployed remained in the township. 

Taking a similar position, Baballe Bashir asked Speaker Yakubu Dogara how his meeting went with President Muhammadu Buhari, following the mandate from the House. 

The lawmaker who said he read of the outcome of the meeting in the newspaper as part of a report on the Speaker’s welcome address to the House on resumption from the Christmas break, further emphasised that it was time for the current leaders of the country to find a lasting solution to the crisis. 

In his response, the speaker described as satisfactory, President Buhari’s explanation on the action taken by the Federal Government to deal with those carrying out the killing. 

Dogara however said that the House would be compelled to seek explanation from heads of security agencies if the crisis continues. 

Though a date has not been fixed for the closed door session with heads of security agencies, the House in the meantime, mandated its Committees on Army, Air Force, Police Affairs, Interior and Internal Security and Intelligence to analyse the situation and proffer solutions to the security challenges in the area.

The joint committee is expected to report back within four weeks.

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 18th January 2017 at 4:13 am
    Reply

    There is a constitutional hypocrisy in today’s NIGERIA Government as it is being played out in the political appointments of the heads of the Security Agencies, from the military down the streams!
    There is a serious conspiracy, with top political secrets in the above regards!
    Southern Kaduna killings is religiously and politically sponsored from every reasonable indications!
    President Buhari, unfortunately remains silent as he did with Agatu and other killings by the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality!
    This is very unhealthy for NIGERIA and Nigerians!
    President Buhari is elected president for all Nigerians in NIGERIA, but his body language proves that he cares more for the Fulanis and their cows, and cares less for other Nigerians, which is very unfortunate in every sense of reasoning!

