Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts by the Federal Government to check endless killings in Benue State and security challenges in other part of the country.

The House also resolved to shut down the National Assembly for three legislative days in solidarity with the people of Benue, Taraba and other states who have suffered attacks in recent times.

Similarly, the House passed a vote of no confidence on all the service chiefs, calling for their immediate replacement.

This was sequel to a motion by Hon. Mark Gbillah, on the recent attack on Naka Community of Benue State and the inability of the security agencies to contain incessant killings in Benue State by armed herdsmen, moved at the plenary, on Wednesday.

Lawmakers who contributed to debate on the motion decried the rising cases if insecurity across the country, without much efforts by the government to secure the citizens.

Details later…