The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
21st September 2016 - Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in
21st September 2016 - Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US
21st September 2016 - Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki
21st September 2016 - Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death
21st September 2016 - PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel
21st September 2016 - Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs
21st September 2016 - Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 
21st September 2016 - Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra
21st September 2016 - How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police
21st September 2016 - Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court
Home / Cover / National / Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death
house-of-representative

Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death

— 21st September 2016

Spokesman, Jibrin trade words

From Ndubuisi Orji and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Embattled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, yesterday, engaged in war of words with some members of the House of Representatives over the raging budget padding scandal.
Interestingly, yesterday’s predicted drama at the Green Chamber over the budget scam failed to play out as the House adjourned after barely 14 minutes of plenary.
The adjournment was sequel to the death of the member of the House representing Ifako-Ijaiye Federal constituency of Lagos State, Adewale Elijah, who passed on during the last session.
The public had expected a showdown between members supporting Speaker Yakubu Dogara and those backing former chairman of the House committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin.
But, not only was Jibrin, who alleged that Dogara and four other principal officers took N40 billion out of the N100 billion allocated for constituency projects in the 2016 budget, conspicuously absent at plenary, the speaker, after officially informing members of the death of the Lagos lawmaker, called on House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila to move for adjournment.
Accosted by newsmen after plenary, on whether there was a plan by the House leadership to suspend the former chairman, Gbajabiamila said due process will be followed for the measures to be taken.
Pressed on if the actions to be taken will include suspending Jibrin, the lawmaker simply said, “members will decide his (Jibrin’s) fate”.
Though he stayed away from plenary, the embattled former chairman arrived his Room 105 office in the National Assembly complex flanked by two stern looking security personnel to address a press conference.
Jibrin, who didn’t give any explanation for his absence at plenary, vowed that should the House opt to deal with allegations of budget padding as an internal matter, he would ensure that the anti-graft agencies, which have been petitioned on the matter, will continue with and conclude their investigations.
The lawmaker, who said he will be working with a coalition of Civil Society Organisations |(CSO)s and “100 eminent Nigerians” to keep the budget padding scandal on the front-burner of public discuss, added that: “I’m not bothered if I’m suspended. I’m prepared for something more than that. Even if the House says it should be settled in family way, I will continue.  Anybody who thinks this matter will be swept under the carpet is a joker.”
He further said Dogara met with the six zonal caucuses on Monday in Abuja to “beg” for their support to ensure that the allegations he raised are “swept under the carpet”.
Jibrin, who explained that he attended meeting of North-West Caucus further accused Dogara of using the yet to be supplied controversial official vehicles for lawmakers and office equipment “as what I consider to be a bribe” to get support from members of his caucus.
Jibrin also alleged that the speaker was “blackmailing” members “with something that is very important to every lawmaker” to get them to back an internal investigation of his allegations.
The lawmaker, while disclosing that he had joined the Transperancy Group which was formed after the budget scandal erupted, reiterated his call for the speaker to step-down for investigations within the House to be carried out.
He called for a Speaker-extempore to lead the House until internal investigations are concluded and said Dogara’s plea for the North-West Caucus to “forgive him” for the issues around the 2016 budget, and his explanation that it was the convention for principal officers to be allocated more constituency projects were largely rejected.
Jibrin added that members of his caucus have decided to remove House Majority Whip, Alhassan Doguwa as their leader.
But, in a swift response, some members of the North-West and North-East Caucus and chairman of House Committee on Media, Abdulrazak Namdas, at a press briefing, dismissed Jibrin’s account of the zonal caucuses meetings as untrue.
Namdas insisted the meetings were long held conventions of the House and added that the speaker didn’t beg for allegations of budget padding to be forgotten.
He also stressed that some members, including himself, had already been supplied with office equipment even as the House had long concluded to purchase new cars for members.
Namdas, who disclosed that 85 percent of lawmakers have signed up to pass a vote of confidence on the speaker, said members of the North-West Caucus had no plans of removing Doguwa as chairman as alleged by Jibrin.
“For him (Jibrin) to say that the meetings were done in bad light is untrue. It was conventional for members to meet at the level of caucuses to set an agenda before the House resumes,” the House spokesman said.
Also speaking at the media parley, a member of the North-West Caucus  Munir Baba Dan-Agundir emphasised that majority of the caucus have appended their signatures on the list for a vote of confidence on Dogara.
“Twenty-one out of 24 of those of us in the Kano State Caucus have signed for a vote of confidence on the Speaker and the leadership of the House,” he said.
This is as a lawmaker from the North-East Caucus, Yunusa Abubakar said Dogara didn’t plead for support from his colleagues on the budget padding scandal.
“If there was anything he (Speaker) begged us for, it is for us to work towards bringing Nigeria out of economic recession as soon as possible,” Abubakar said.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

njc

Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in

— 21st September 2016

This intervention has become necessary in view of recent flagrant abuse of court processes and untoward attitude of some of our judicial officers, especially in election tribunal matters. We believe that our democracy will be doomed if such judicial anomalies and abuse in the temple of justice are swept under the carpet. It is our…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

    Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US

    — 21st September 2016

    How we are spending recovered cash, says President By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi President Muhammad Buhari has opened up on the status of funds looted by public officers, but recovered by his administration. He spoke in New York, United States in a speech he delivered at the United Nations. This is even as he urged the United…

  • Bukola-Saraki-1-1

    Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki

    — 21st September 2016

    Senate President backs sale of state assets From Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look elsewhere for the immediate solutions to current economic hardship. As a way out, he said Buhari should look into the disposal of state assets. The Senate President, who spoke when he chaired the…

  • house-of-representative

    Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death

    — 21st September 2016

    Spokesman, Jibrin trade words From Ndubuisi Orji and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Embattled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, yesterday, engaged in war of words with some members of the House of Representatives over the raging budget padding scandal. Interestingly, yesterday’s predicted drama at the Green Chamber over the budget scam failed…

  • Sheriff

    PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel

    — 21st September 2016

    Ex-Borno gov may reject co-chairman status By Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja An end to the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the horizon as representatives  of the two factions announced ceasefire of hostilities yesterday night. The representatives said National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former national…

  • oyha

    Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs

    — 21st September 2016

    … To conduct council polls this year From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly, yuesterday, passed into law, the Local Government (Further) Amendment Bill 2016, amidst tight security. Daily Sun gathered that lawmakers had envisaged that some people that were aggrieved on the new Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs) that would be created…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 

    — 21st September 2016

    One person feared dead From Petrus Obi, Enugu Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, made good their threat when they attacked Aku community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State. They kidnapped two villagers while another is feared to have been killed. Reports from the community revealed that the herdsmen attacked some farmers in their farm,…

  • Willie-Obiano

    Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra

    — 21st September 2016

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state as a way of cushioning effects of the current economic recession in the country. Some of the levies suspended include hawkers permit, wheelbarrow tax, sale of consolidated emblems and unapproved levies  in primary and secondary schools….

  • turai

    How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police

    — 21st September 2016

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina Police in Kaduna State have arrested a domestic servant to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for allegedly stealing cash and property worth about N91 million belonging to former First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua. “The suspect, Yusuf Sarkingida, is still in our custody,” the Commissioner of Police, Usman Aliyu…

  • APC-passes-vote-of-no-confidence-on-Kogi-Governor-Yahaya-Bello-1

    Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court

    — 21st September 2016

    From Godwin Tsa, Kogi The Supreme Court yesterday resolved the legal conundrum surrounding the Kogi State Governorship position in favour of  Mr. Yahaya Bello who was affirmed  as the lawfully elected governor of Kogi State. In a unanimous judgments in four separate appeals, the apex court agreed that Bello was properly substituted to replace the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351