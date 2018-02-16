Reps probe NEMA over N17bn relief fund

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to probe the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), over utilisation of over N17 billion relief fund.

The committee is expected to report back to the House within six weeks, for further legislative action.

Wayo, in his lead debate, said in the last one year, NEMA had received over N17 billion, from various sources, to attend to victims of various disasters across the country.

He said the money received by the agency consisted of over N10 billion from the 20 per cent National Ecological Fund, N5 billion for hunger intervention in the North East and about N2 billion for flood intervention across the country.

However, the lawmaker said in spite of the receipts, NEMA had failed to effectively discharge its core mandate of providing reliefs for victims of various disasters across the country.

“The hunger issue in IDP camps in the North East; the farmers/herdsmen’s conflicts; fire disaster victims and many other such cases across the country, have not been given the necessary attention,” he said.