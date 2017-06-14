The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund
14th June 2017 - OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers
14th June 2017 - Finland raises terror threat level
14th June 2017 - Islamic groups decry Army, NYSC engagements during Ramadan fast
14th June 2017 - Igbo eviction: FG to hold all stakeholders’ parley, June 22
14th June 2017 - Sokoto youths, Igbo elders meet, pledge to remain one
14th June 2017 - Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas
14th June 2017 - Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja
14th June 2017 - Lagos to open ‘Door of Return’ to Africans at Badagry Diaspora Festival
14th June 2017 - Muslim rights group wants govt to end Hajj sponsorship
Home / Cover / National / Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund

Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund

— 14th June 2017

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the N41.714 billion so far spent on the Social Investment Programme (SIP) by the Federal Government.

Consequently, the House mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity and Poverty Alleviation to undertake the assignment.

The committees were also to ensure that the programme is implemented across the 36 states in the  country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at plenary by Hon. Bode Ayorinde  on the need to appraise the modalities for  the implementation of the SIP.

Leading debate on the motion, Ayorinde recalled that  during the last general election, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) promised that if elected , its government would  run the SIP, which consists of a school feeding programme aimed to cover  about 5.5 million primary school pupils and create jobs for 500, 000 graduates that would be paid N30,000 each.

He said the programme also included N5,000 monthly Conditional Cash Transfer to one million recipients  and provision of loan facilities ranging from N10, 000 to N100, 000 for 1.66 million people, under its Enterprise Promotion Programme.

Ayonrinde noted that although the government claimed that as at April 2017, N41.714 billion had been spent on the programme. He said that the impact of the scheme has not been felt substantially across the country, two years after its commencement.

The lawmaker contended that so far only seven states have been covered in the School Feeding Programme, adding that his constituency in Ondo State has not benefitted from any aspect of the programme.

Legislators who contributed to the debate were unanimous in their views that the programme was not running in their respective states.

They therefore called for an investigation into the funds so far spent on the programme and the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries.

Hon. Sergius Ogun, one of the legislators who spoke on the motion, dismissed the SIP as a fraud, stating that two years into the life of the present administration, the programme was not operational in Edo State, where he hails from.

“It is not happening in my state. This programme is  a fraud. We don’t know the people selected in this country to benefit from the programme. Like my colleagues say it is not happening in their states. So, I don’t know where the programme is operating,” the lawmaker stated.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund

— 14th June 2017

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the N41.714 billion so far spent on the Social Investment Programme (SIP) by the Federal Government. Consequently, the House mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity and Poverty Alleviation to undertake the assignment. The committees were also to ensure that the programme…

Share

  • OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna In order to improve the small farmers agricultural practices and ensure food security in the country, OCP Africa, in conjunction with the federal and Kaduna State governments, has launched Agribooster Offer programme targeted 5,000 maize farmers in Kaduna. With what is obtainable from farmers themselves, the programme is a farmer-centered market…

    Share

  • Finland raises terror threat level

    — 14th June 2017

    Finland raised its national terror alert level to “elevated,’’ the second stage on a new four-point scale, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) said on Wednesday. The move came with the publication of a new terror assessment in which Supo officials disclosed they had uncovered serious terrorism-related plans and threats posed by individuals or groups who supported radical Islamist terrorist…

    Share

  • Islamic groups decry Army, NYSC engagements during Ramadan fast

    — 14th June 2017

    From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A coalition of fifty Islamic Propagation Organisations, under the auspices of the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), have lamented the conduct of some activities by the Nigerian Army and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), during the ongoing Ramadan fast. The coalition decried what it described as “recalcitrance” of the…

    Share

  • Igbo eviction: FG to hold all stakeholders’ parley, June 22

    — 14th June 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The federal government has again assured that there is no need to panic over the eviction notice issued to the Igbo living in the North. It said the series of meetings with stakeholders which began with leaders from the northern states of Nigeria on Tuesday, continued with Igbo leaders on Wednesday…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share