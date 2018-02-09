The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity
9th February 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup kits: Eagles beat Croatia, Argentina
9th February 2018 - Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators
9th February 2018 - Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019
9th February 2018 - Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ clash
9th February 2018 - FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme
9th February 2018 - No plot to remove Bauchi APC chair –Party
9th February 2018 - New Executive Order: ‘Why Buhari should be commended’
9th February 2018 - ‘Herdsmen’ and state of the nation
9th February 2018 - Katsina APC chairman chased out of govt house
Home / Business / Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

— 9th February 2018

…As NNPC injects 100m litres of fuel

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Adewale Sanyolu

House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Bank of Industry(BoI) over the sale of equity worth N40billion in Dangote properties and WAMPCO Plc.

The House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the assignment.

The ad-hoc committee would  also be expected to investigate the financial transaction of the bank between 2010-2015 including the appointment of four new directors by the bank, without the approval of the President.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma at yesterday’s plenary.

In his lead debate, Agbonayinma contended that “the Bank of Industry, which is one of Nigeria’s major development financial institutions with government and private ownership, controversially sold some of its assets and shares in WAMPO Nigeria Plc as well as its equity holdings in Dangote Properties to the public without following due process.”

He alleged that :” the Management of the Bank under unilaterally awarded the sale of the shares to BGL Securities Limited despite the fact that the Bank of Industry Investment and Trust Company (BOIITC), a subsidiary of the bank could have effectively handled the transaction.”

Agbonayinma noted that awarding the sale contract to BGL Securities Limited “may have been done with the intention of favouring cronies of the other managing director to snap up the shares in WAMPCO that were valued at N40 billion and also to ensure that details of the transaction were kept secret.”

Meanwhile, in its efforts to reduce the long queues of vehicles in most part of the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday announced plans to inject 100 million litres of petrol daily into the market.

The intervention according to the NNPC, will see it bringing in two cargoes of petrol per day for the rest of February in a bid to boost supply.

Each of the two cargoes would be offloading 50 million litres of refined products making a total of 100 million litres that will be brought in per day for the rest of February to increase supply and replenish strategic reserves.

It further stated that in order to enhance supply, about 45 million litres of petrol was discharged from ships into jetties across the country on Thursday.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

— 9th February 2018

…As NNPC injects 100m litres of fuel Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Adewale Sanyolu House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Bank of Industry(BoI) over the sale of equity worth N40billion in Dangote properties and WAMPCO Plc. The House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the assignment. The ad-hoc committee would  also be…

  • Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

    — 9th February 2018

    As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G Ericsson finalised its…

  • Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019

    — 9th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Last Monday’s town hall meeting, which saw stakeholders from the military, government and other security agencies converge on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to take a look at the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is a clear indication that, as the country prepares for another round of elections next year, the issue is…

  • FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 9th February 2018

    Charles Otu In September 2012, a freelance commentator, Marcus Hobley, in an article in The Guardian of London, while trying to sift through the sometimes troubled relationship between public opinion and its various effects on how policy is made or viewed, noted that views on the use and role of public opinion in forming policy…

  • No plot to remove Bauchi APC chair –Party

    — 9th February 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Bauchi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and misleading reports that there were moves to sack its chairman , Alhaji Uba Na Nana. The state chapter accused some unnamed disgruntled members of the party of sponsoring the report, even as it insisted that the fold is…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share