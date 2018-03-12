The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Plateau: Police arrest herdsman for alleged killing of 16 persons
12th March 2018 - Communal clash claims 11 in Cross River
12th March 2018 - Beer, cigarettes to cost more
12th March 2018 - Nigeria faces expulsion from Egmont Group
12th March 2018 - Halt payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari
12th March 2018 - US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria
12th March 2018 - Saraki lauds Ekweremadu’s appointment as professor
12th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup –Ekweremadu 
12th March 2018 - Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract
12th March 2018 - Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow
Home / National / Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract

Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract

— 12th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has recommended the termination of a $195 million security  contract allegedly awarded to an Israeli company by the Ministry of Transportation, to provide survelliance on Nigerian waterways.

This was part of the recommendations of the committee in a report laid before the House last week.

A coalition of 10 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) had petitioned the House, complaining about the security implication of the contract for the country.

Against the backdrop of the petition, Minister of  Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency, Dakuku Peterside, and other interested parties had appeared before the Public Petitions  Committee last January.

After the the hearing, the committee gave Amaechi a 72-hour ultimatum to furnish it with all the relevant documents relating to the  contract.

Committee Chairman, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, had stated that the committee has “been demanding these documents and we have received no responses. This is about the eighth hearing on this issue.

“If the contractual documents and agreements cannot be produced within the next 72 hours, we will be forced to close this matter and make our recommendations to the House.”

Regardless, Daily Sun gathered that no document has been presented to the committee by the Transportation ministry until it concluded its assignment.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau: Police arrest herdsman for alleged killing of 16 persons

— 12th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has arrested a herdsman, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. He was caught in possession of a military AK-47 rifle. The Plateau State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Marthias Terna,…

  • Communal clash claims 11 in Cross River

    — 12th March 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Eleven persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Okwabang and Beebo communities of Boki East, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. While two persons were killed on Friday, one each from both communities, nine Okuabang natives were hacked to death yesterday morning by Beebo guerrillas. Okwabang…

  • Beer, cigarettes to cost more

    — 12th March 2018

    …Buhari approves new excise duty Uche Usim, Abuja Consumers of alcoholic beverages and tobacco are soon to pay more as President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend approved an amendment to the excise duty rates with effect from Monday, June 4, 2018. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, stated…

  • Nigeria faces expulsion from Egmont Group

    — 12th March 2018

    •No cause for alarm –Senator Utazi From Fred Itua, Abuja Anxiety has gripped many Nigerian ATM card users as deadline to make the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) an independent agency of government expires.   Barring any last minute change, Nigeria may be expelled from Egmont Group following its failure to comply with its directives. If…

  • Halt payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari

    — 12th March 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to block all illegal payments received by federal lawmakers. Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana made the call in reaction to an expose by Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N750, 000 monthly consolidated salary and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share