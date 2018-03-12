Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has recommended the termination of a $195 million security contract allegedly awarded to an Israeli company by the Ministry of Transportation, to provide survelliance on Nigerian waterways.

This was part of the recommendations of the committee in a report laid before the House last week.

A coalition of 10 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) had petitioned the House, complaining about the security implication of the contract for the country.

Against the backdrop of the petition, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency, Dakuku Peterside, and other interested parties had appeared before the Public Petitions Committee last January.

After the the hearing, the committee gave Amaechi a 72-hour ultimatum to furnish it with all the relevant documents relating to the contract.

Committee Chairman, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, had stated that the committee has “been demanding these documents and we have received no responses. This is about the eighth hearing on this issue.

“If the contractual documents and agreements cannot be produced within the next 72 hours, we will be forced to close this matter and make our recommendations to the House.”

Regardless, Daily Sun gathered that no document has been presented to the committee by the Transportation ministry until it concluded its assignment.