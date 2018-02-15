The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad
15th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 2 varsity students
15th February 2018 - 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military
15th February 2018 - Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers
15th February 2018 - Finally, Zuma resigns
15th February 2018 - Reps begin probe on alleged $21bn crude oil loss
15th February 2018 - NUPENG suspends 15-day industrial action ultimatum
15th February 2018 - Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS
15th February 2018 - NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors
15th February 2018 - Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities
Home / Cover / National / Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad

Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad

— 15th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for Second Reading, a bill seeking to prohibit public officials from accessing medicare treatment abroad, at the expense of the government.

The bill seeking to amend the National Health Act 2014 was sponsored by Sergius Ogun.

In his lead debate, Ogun said the bill seeks to put an end to huge costs incurred by government in the treatment of public officials abroad.

He, however, said if any public official could, on his or her own, afford medical treatment abroad, nothing stopped the person from doing so.

“I want to make it clear that it does not bar anybody that has (his or her) money from getting treatment abroad.

“Nigeria is the only country where the president is flown out for treatment and brought back home to die.

“Nigeria is the only country where the president is flown out for six months, without us knowing the cost of the treatment.”

Ogun decried the poor state of health facilities in the country and urged the House to take action and reverse the ugly situation “in the interest of the people” who voted them into office.

The lawmaker said if passed, the bill would strengthen existing public and private institutions in the country.

Besides, he said passage of the bill would “facilitate realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in relation to health through the establishment of strong health institutions and vigilant regulatory authorities.”

Chairman, House Committee, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasak Namdas, added: “I support this bill.  There is need for us to curtail medical tourism.”

But Namdas noted that there is need to pay serious attention to issues in the health sector.

According to him, situations where doctors in public hospitals abandoned their duties for their own private clinics must also be addressed.

In June 2016, Dr. Osahon Enabulelehas accused President Muhammadu Buhari of reneging on a promise to end “medical tourism” by seeking treatment in the United Kingdom.

Nigerians spent $1 billion (£690 million) on foreign medical trips in 2013, most of which was unnecessary, said Dr. Enabulele.

In 2016, Buhari flew to London, to be treated for an ear infection.

Vice-president of the Commonwealth Medical Association, Dr. Enabulele, said it was a “national shame” that Buhari went to the UK for treatment when Nigeria had more than 250 ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists, as well as a National Ear Centre.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad

— 15th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has passed for Second Reading, a bill seeking to prohibit public officials from accessing medicare treatment abroad, at the expense of the government. The bill seeking to amend the National Health Act 2014 was sponsored by Sergius Ogun. In his lead debate, Ogun said the bill seeks to…

  • Gunmen kill 2 varsity students

    — 15th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia At least two first class students of the Federal University, Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State, have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked the students’ village, known as Mararaba-Akunza. The public relations officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the killing of the two students, said…

  • 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military

    — 15th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri  No fewer than 156 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and 3,475 civilian hostages rescued by the military in an offensive to clear the insurgents from their stronghold. Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, said in press conference yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, that the military returned to Sambisa on…

  • Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers

    — 15th February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Security operatives have killed Augustine Agulegbu, the chief security officer (CSO), of the notorious cultist and kidnap kingpin in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Don Waney. It was gathered that Agulegbu, also known as Nana, until his death, was the sixth in command in Don Waney’s dreaded group….

  • Finally, Zuma resigns

    — 15th February 2018

    Embattled South African President, Jacob Zuma, last night kissed the canvass as he resigned, ending close to nine-year tenure. His resignation came barely a week after his party, the African National Congress (ANC), asked him to thrown in the towel following series of allegations, bordering on corruption and others. It also came on the eve…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share