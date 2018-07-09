The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa
9th July 2018 - FIFA reduces number of officials for final phase of World Cup
9th July 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu
9th July 2018 - I stopped Shekau from establishing Boko Haram base in Niger – Aliyu
9th July 2018 - Rescuers bring 8th person out of Thai cave on second day of rescue: witness
9th July 2018 - JAMB exempts blind, deaf, prison inmates, others from post-UTME test
9th July 2018 - NAICOM to evolve NIIDP to boost financial inclusion
9th July 2018 - ADF, pro-Biafra groups unite against insecurity
9th July 2018 - PHCCIMA endorses Code of Corporate Governance to improve nation’s economy
9th July 2018 - Again, crisis rocks NBA ahead of national election
Home / National / Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa
OKOWA

Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa

— 9th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, led by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor and former Secretary to the State Government, Ovuozuorie Macaulay, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and vowed to work for re-election next year.

This was coming on the heels of rumours of defection of Macaulay along with the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The confidence vote was passed during an enlarged meeting of the party in Ozoro which was presided over by a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Emma Okoro.

Addressing the members, Macaulay advised them against divisive actions but strive to keep the party united, insisting that the PDP is an Isoko party.

Others who spoke including Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere and the State Commissioner for Housing, Joseph Ogeh, said the APC have self destruct and can no longer stand in Nigeria again.

They urged members of PDP to remain steadfast as the party would in no time, win back it’s lost glory.

“A well attended party like this gives a clear message that the party is strong. R-APC and n-PDP are all PDP. Nobody will leave PDP. The party will not fall.  APC has successfully destroyed itself. We are going back to the villa. We are starting it from the state,” they said.

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government, Emma Egbabor and PDP Chairman, Isoko North, Godwin Ogorugba had said the essence of the meeting was to allow for members of the party to know the status of the party and get first hand account from various wards of the local government.

While Egbabor said Isoko North is the most peaceful local government area in Delta State owing to the peoples support, Ogorugba cautioned social media users and rumour mongers to beware of hate media.

“All aspirants must key into the ambition of Governor Okowa. Let no one destroy the good image of the governor. Everything presumed wrong will be corrected. This is a meeting for unity and not for insults. Party meetings will henceforth be held at ward levels,” Ogorugba added.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOWA

Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa

— 9th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, led by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor and former Secretary to the State Government, Ovuozuorie Macaulay, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and vowed to work for…

  • CATHOLIC

    JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu

    — 9th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic Reverend Father in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. Daily Sun gathered that the priest, whose identity is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying his early morning jogging exercise along Nsude –…

  • ALIYU

    I stopped Shekau from establishing Boko Haram base in Niger – Aliyu

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus and Olivia Kalu, Abuja A former governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has disclosed how the timely acting on security report can avert insecurity in the country. Aliyu spoke in Abuja during the 12th annual conference and general meeting of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice. The former Permanent Secretary,…

  • JAMB

    JAMB exempts blind, deaf, prison inmates, others from post-UTME test

    — 9th July 2018

    Gabriel Dike The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has exempted blind, deaf candidates and prison inmates from writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)) test to be conducted by various institutions. The exemption of these categories of candidates from writing the test takes effect from the 2018 admission exercise. Daily Sun gathered that the…

  • NAICOM

    NAICOM to evolve NIIDP to boost financial inclusion

    — 9th July 2018

    NAN As part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion through insurance, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is to launch Nigerian Insurance Industry Development Plan (NIIDP). Commissioner for Insurance (CFI) in Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, disclosed the plan, on Monday, at the opening ceremony of the 2018 National Insurance Conference, in Abuja. He said that the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share