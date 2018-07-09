Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, led by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor and former Secretary to the State Government, Ovuozuorie Macaulay, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and vowed to work for re-election next year.

This was coming on the heels of rumours of defection of Macaulay along with the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The confidence vote was passed during an enlarged meeting of the party in Ozoro which was presided over by a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Emma Okoro.

Addressing the members, Macaulay advised them against divisive actions but strive to keep the party united, insisting that the PDP is an Isoko party.

Others who spoke including Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere and the State Commissioner for Housing, Joseph Ogeh, said the APC have self destruct and can no longer stand in Nigeria again.

They urged members of PDP to remain steadfast as the party would in no time, win back it’s lost glory.

“A well attended party like this gives a clear message that the party is strong. R-APC and n-PDP are all PDP. Nobody will leave PDP. The party will not fall. APC has successfully destroyed itself. We are going back to the villa. We are starting it from the state,” they said.

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government, Emma Egbabor and PDP Chairman, Isoko North, Godwin Ogorugba had said the essence of the meeting was to allow for members of the party to know the status of the party and get first hand account from various wards of the local government.

While Egbabor said Isoko North is the most peaceful local government area in Delta State owing to the peoples support, Ogorugba cautioned social media users and rumour mongers to beware of hate media.

“All aspirants must key into the ambition of Governor Okowa. Let no one destroy the good image of the governor. Everything presumed wrong will be corrected. This is a meeting for unity and not for insults. Party meetings will henceforth be held at ward levels,” Ogorugba added.