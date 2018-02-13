The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Reps divided over call to sack IGP
13th February 2018 - Herdsmen overrun Plateau varsity
13th February 2018 - Governors back state police
13th February 2018 - Buhari, Obasanjo, Kalu, APC mourn Shagaya
13th February 2018 - NHIS: Workers divided over reinstatement of Yusuf
13th February 2018 - Killings: Hold APC liable –Secondus
13th February 2018 - God’s wrath awaits treasury looters –Bishop Kukah
13th February 2018 - Insecurity: Step up your efforts, Buhari orders DSS, police, others
13th February 2018 - Nigeria loses N24bn monthly to imported energy, says FG
13th February 2018 - Liberia’s ex-leader Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim Prize for African Leadership
Home / Cover / National / Reps divided over call to sack IGP

Reps divided over call to sack IGP

— 13th February 2018

 Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives are currently divided over a proposed motion to rescind a resolution on the sack of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Last Wednesday, the Green Chamber adopted a motion passing a vote of no confidence on the police boss.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by Danburam Nuhu from Kano, who drew the attention of the lawmakers to the “complicity” of the Nigeria police in the high rate of thuggery in the state.

In its resolution, the House urged President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the IGP with a more professional officer.

Lawmakers specifically asked the president to remove the IGP on the ground of “gross incompetence.” 

However, 24 hours later, six lawmakers sponsored another motion and urged the chamber to rescind its decision on Idris.

Thereafter, the lead sponsor, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma raised the motion under Matters of Urgent National Importance on the floor, last Thursday, although Speaker Yakubu Dogara, urged him to bring up the matter by way of substantive motion.

Aside Agbonayinma, others listed as the sponsors of the motion were Abdullahi  Mahmud Gaya, Muhammad Sani Abdul, Ayuba Moh’d Bello, Chika Adamu and Bashir Babale.

Daily Sun gathered that lawmakers are sharply divided over the proposed  motion which would likely come up for debate tomorrow.

Mark Gbillah, who is one of those opposed to the motion, confirmed to Daily Sun that they are mobilising seriously, to ensure that the motion is defeated.

The lawmaker dismissed the motion as politically motivated.

“ A few people can not upturn the decision of the House. Our opinion is that the IGP is not competent to shepherd the police at this time.  They are just trying to play politics with it.  It is rather unfortunate.

“ Some of us will make sure we are there to kill the motion. So,  we are not an inconsistent chamber of the National Assembly. We will remain consistent.  They should all be getting ready for a defeat.  We are mobilising to stop any playing  the gallery. That, I can assure Nigerians,” Gbillah said.

Regardless, Agbonayinma told Daily Sun he is not actually against the resolution of the House calling for the sack of the IGP but noted that his concern is that Idris was not given fair hearing before the resolution.

Similarly, co- sponsor of the motion, Gaya said he does not understand the basis for the House’s resolution; that the IGP should be sacked.

The lawmaker said sponsors of the motion are equally reaching out to their colleagues, on why the House’s decision should be rescinded.

When contacted, Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasak Namdas said it is within the law for the six lawmakers to bring up the motion but that whether or not it will sail through is another issue altogether.

“By law, they are allowed to raise substantive motion on the floor, (but) it  is not going to be a one-man affair. It is a motion that will be decided by the generality of members present. So, I cannot sit down here and tell you this is what is likely to happen,” said Namdas.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps divided over call to sack IGP

— 13th February 2018

 Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Members of the House of Representatives are currently divided over a proposed motion to rescind a resolution on the sack of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris. Last Wednesday, the Green Chamber adopted a motion passing a vote of no confidence on the police boss. This was sequel to a…

  • Herdsmen overrun Plateau varsity

    — 13th February 2018

    •VC raises the alarm over deadly grazing •As Ortom slams Lalong again From Rose Ejembi; Makurdi; Gyang Bere, Jos Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University in Bokkos, Prof. Docknan Decent Sheni, has raised the alarmed over deathly grazing of cattle by Fulani herdsmen in the University premises. Prof. Sheni stated this yesterday during a press briefing at…

  • Governors back state police

    — 13th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Few days after Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, gave the nod to creation of state police, governors of the 36 states have thrown their weight behind the move. Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, on the sidelines…

  • Buhari, Obasanjo, Kalu, APC mourn Shagaya

    — 13th February 2018

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo as well as former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, among others, have expressed sadness over the accident which killed former Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Commander, former Internal Affairs minister, Senator John…

  • NHIS: Workers divided over reinstatement of Yusuf

    — 13th February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme have launched a protest over the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf. Workers for and against the presidential directive, yesterday, protested at the Utako District, Abuja, corporate headquarters of NHIS. Anti-Yusuf protest had paralyzed activities at the scheme last Thursday,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share