It is the height of hypocrisy for APC lawmakers to be to make allusion to Section 68(g) in the present circumstances.

Ndubuisi Orji

I didn’t know whether to feel pity for Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives and his members last Tuesday, or to tell them serves you right. A few days after Gbajabiamila had dared lawmakers elected on the APC platform, who were seeking to exit the party, to leave if they can, a political tsunami hit the ruling party. The APC lost 37 of its members in the House to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

After the 37 lawmakers announced their defection to other political parties on the floor of the Green Chamber on Tuesday, the APC caucus quickly gathered at the House Media Center to denounce the actions of the decampees. Addressing journalists on the development, which drastically reduced the number of members of the ruling party in the House, a visibly rattled Gbajabiamila faulted the premise on which the decampees hinged their exit from the APC. For the APC lawmakers, their erstwhile colleagues must vacate their seats in the parliament, in line with provision of Section 68(g) of the 1999 constitution (as amended). Section 68 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) prescribes the circumstances under which a lawmaker can lose his or her seat.

The decampees had earlier declared that they were leaving their former party because it is now factionalised, citing the emergence of the Reformed APC led by Buba Galadima. The APC caucus leader said the ruling party would be encouraged to challenge the defections in the court, noting that “when people elect you to represent them on a particular platform, that seat does not belong to you, the seat belongs to the constituency, so it is important that this position is stated clearly, and that we put it to rest”. It is astonishing that Gbajabiamila has suddenly remembered that the mandates lawmakers exercise belongs to their constituency.

One is surprised that the APC caucus would be faulting the recent defections from their party on the basis of Section 68(g). A section of the constitution, they have ignored in recent times.

From May 2016 to July 2017, when the leadership crisis in the PDP lasted, opposition lawmakers freely cross carpeted to the APC. There was nothing wrong with that.

Ironically, four to six months after the resolution of the leadership tussle in the opposition party by the Supreme Court, lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP still continued their migration into the APC, citing a non-existent crisis. And on each occasion, Gbajabiamila and his men would stand on the floor of the House to receive the decampees gleefully.

Two instances standout. In December 2017, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma, a lawmaker from Edo State, who was elected into the House on the PDP ticket joined the ruling party, APC. Hon Nnanna Igbokwe, from Imo State, who also got into the House on the ticket of the opposition party defected to the APC. On each of the two occasions, when the APC caucus celebrated the defections. Gbajabiamila conveniently forgot about Section 68(g) of the 1999 constitution. In 2014 , when PDP lawmakers defected to the APC, and Gbajabiamila transmuted from minority to majority leader, the party did not remember that Section 68(g) exists in the constitution.