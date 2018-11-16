The House Committee on Science and Technology of the Federal House of Representatives has decried the poor condition under which the staffers of the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) work.

The Committee during its oversight visit to NBRRI station at Kilometer 10, Idiroko road, Ota, Ogun State said the aim of the visit was to critically analyze and appreciate the needs of NBRRI as the Committee approaches the consideration of the 2019 budget of the Ministry of Science and technology and its Agencies.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the Committee, Beni Lar regretted observed lapses in the area of safety and risk management saying that workers were seen working under dangerous condition, without requisite protective gadgets. Lar noted that the absence of such measures can impede operational performance of officers.

“Let me believe that management has taken adequate care of such situation.

“I wish to reiterate that synergy in monitoring and collaboration between established professionals and practitioners in the building and road, as well as enforcement of codes of operation will highly enhance the activities and productivity of the Institute, as it will go a long way to projecting it to the outside world.

“Judging from the 2017 oversight visit to your agency, the Committee commended the giant strides achieved by the Institute in the area of converting waste into wealth as epitomized by the development of Pozzolana Cement products. The Committee visits to the PozzolanaPilot Cement Plant was an eye opener on the ingenuity of the Institute in the excellent management of human and material resources to achieve organizational mandate.

“The same resourcefulness was replicated at the Building Research Development Laboratories, Road Research Development Laboratories and Engineering Research Development Laboratories.

“We are mindful of the piece-meal Capital releases to the Institute, which undeniably, has affected the pace of its operations. This situation is not peculiar to NBBRI but cuts across all agencies under Science and Technology Minority.

We expect to see new innovations in your agency especially the expected move towards commercialization of Pozzolana products as promised the Committee last year.

“I wish to state that the Committee is very much ready to assist and collaborate with NBRRI to ensure that fund releases is improved, considering the critical role it plays in engendering economic growth.We are also aware of the urgent need to fast-tracks the enactment of the Institute enabling Act, in view of its potential on the operation of the Institute, “she concluded.