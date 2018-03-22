The Sun News
… Reps begin process to override Buhari on 10 bills

… Reps begin process to override Buhari on 10 bills

— 22nd March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has begun the process of overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and nine other bills.

President Buhari declined assent to the Peace Corps bill, citing security and financial implications.

Other bills which the House would override the president’s veto include a Bill for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management; a Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Council for Social Works; a Bill for an Act to amend the currency conversion, freezing orders act to give discretionary powers to the judge of high court to order for forfeiture of assets of affected persons, and a Bill for an Act to establish the police procurement fund.

Also included are: a Bill for an Act to amend the environmental health officers council registration act; a Bill for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria; a Bill for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria and a Bill for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Exports and Community Brokers of Nigeria.

The 10 bills were read afresh at yesterday’s plenary, preparatory to override of the president’s veto.

Similarly, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which was passed into law by the National Assembly, recently, which Buhari declined to assent, was re-introduced at yesterday’s plenary.

Buhari refused to sign the electoral law,  and cited the sequence of election, among others, as his reasons.

Regardless, Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasaq Namdas, told newsmen, last week, that the House would expunge parts of the law where it agrees with the president.

He also said thereafter, the Green Chamber would re-gazzete the bill, pass it and re-transmit to the president for assent.

Meanwhile, the House has referred Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma to the Ethics and Privileges Committee for allegedly making comments which tend to disparage the Green Chamber.

Speaker Yakubu Dogora, said in the interest of fair hearing, Agbonnayinma should appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committees, over the matter.

