Reps aspirant wants FG to reintroduce Marketing Board

Reps aspirant wants FG to reintroduce Marketing Board

— 11th September 2017

A House of Representatives aspirant in the Zaria Federal Constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed-Mijinyawa, has appealed to the Federal Government to re-introduce Marketing Boards across Nigeria to further boost farmers’ morale.

He made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday.

Mohammed-Mijinyawa said the call became imperative in view of the importance of such board, not only to the farmers but also the entire society.

The aspirant, who said had not chosen a political platform, said the board, if reintroduced, would also serve as a market opportunity and encouragement to farmers to stick to farming as a business.

“In those days, we have Northern Marketing Board where all the proceeds of farmers were bought at reasonable prices.

“This system had encouraged people to take farming seriously as a business, but it seems that had died-off and provision for that is not being made in the budget,” he said.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for calling on all Nigerians to go back to farm, saying that such call had yielded positive results.

The aspirant promised to prioritise the fight against drug abuse among the youth, job creation and educational development, apart from striving hard to fight for the rights of his constituents.

“In line with my plan to eradicate drug abuse out of our society, I have to summon a meeting with all youths in Zaria Federal Constituency.

“During this meeting, the youth will be sensitised on the dangers of drug abuse and the need for them to be of good conduct and become useful to themselves and the society.

“My desire at the end of the day is that a substantial number of them will be reformed so that they will be a pride to their families and the society at large,” he said.

He appealed to the people to rally round the present administration at all levels and to sustain the prevailing peace in the country, for government to attract more dividends of democracy to the people. (NAN)

