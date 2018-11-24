After each defection, while the leaders of the opposition cried wolf, Gbajabiamila would stand up in the chamber and gleefully welcome the defectors while daring the PDP leader to go to court. Little did he know that the chicken would return home to roost so early. These days, when APC members announced their defections, I listen attentively to hear what Gbajabiamila or any of the leaders of the APC leaders in the House would say. But often time , they are quiet. Perhaps, humbled by the political adversity ravaging their caucus. Although at the moment the APC still enjoys a slim majority, but for how long would the party continue to maintain this slim majority? With the way things are going, it is doubtful if the ruling party would not become a minority in the Green Chamber before the end of the year.

***