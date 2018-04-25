The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
25th April 2018 - Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred
25th April 2018 - Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities
25th April 2018 - Empire publisher visits Aso Rock
25th April 2018 - With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications
25th April 2018 - These blessings are too much for us
25th April 2018 - Bauchi gov. declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits
25th April 2018 - International friendly: Eagles’ll be ready for Three Lions –Mikel
25th April 2018 - Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley
25th April 2018 - Eagles’ ve top strikers for World Cup -Rohr
Home / Cover / National / Reps, Afenifere knock president on $496.3m expenditure
Reps

Reps, Afenifere knock president on $496.3m expenditure

— 25th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There was a heated session in the House of Representatives, yesterday, when lawmakers canvassed for the commencement of impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari; for spending $496.3 million without National Assembly approval.

Trouble started after Speaker Yakubu Dogara read the president’s correspondence on the expenditure at yesterday’s plenary.

As soon as the Speaker finished reading the letter, Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order and said the president’s action was an infraction against the 1999 Constitution (as amended). He urged the House not to treat the issue with levity.

Similarly, Sunday Karimi said the House should write the president and inform him in clear terms that he has breached the constitution and should be prepared to face the consequences.
On his part, Sergius Ogun asked why the president did not bother to write the House at the point of payment for the Tucano Aircraft.

Majority of the lawmakers who spoke on the issue also supported the call for the House to commence impeachment proceedings against Buhari.

Shortly before Dogara ruled on the matter, Aliyu Madaki said the House must be guided by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution( as amended), which they took oath to defend.

In his ruling, Dogara said the House would go by its rules and slate the letter for Second Reading, during which it would be debated, before a decision is taken.
Meanwhile, the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on the National Assembly to probe Buhari on the unauthorised spending.

The group described the anticipatory spending by the president as “an act of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.”

The group, after its meeting, which held at the residence of its leader, Chief Ruben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday, said the National Assembly should probe the president and call him to order.
Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumankin, who read the communique, said “the meeting frowned at the anticipatory approval and payment of the sum of $496.3 million to the US Government by president Buhari, for the purchase of Super Tucano aircraft.

“It is disturbing that this impunetous act was carried out by the president, who now asked the National Assembly to include the money he had already spent in a supplementary budget. This is against section 83 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which says no money shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the Federation other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, unless the issue of such money has been authorised by an Act of the National Assembly.”

“Since there was no Act of the National Assembly that authorised the spending of this money, it is clear that the president’s action is a clear subversion of the 1999 constitution.

“It is an act of corruption and misappropriation of public funds and we call on the National Assembly to ensure that the full wrath of the law is brought to bear on this issue, because this act of impunity is getting too much.

“The other day it was N1billion dollars for Boko Haram, who else would know how much money that has been taken out of the system in this way,” the communique added.

Also, Afenifere said the unabated killings by herdsmen, across the country, has confirmed General Theophilus Danjuma’s statement of alleged collision between the herdsmen and security operatives in the country.
According to Odumakin, the recent killings in Zamfara State, where 26 people were killed in a community while security operatives appeared hours later after the killings confirmed the fear of the former Defence minister.
Odumakin said “We are so disturbed over this issue, we noticed negligence of the security agencies because they came after the damage has been done and very late.”

The foremost Yoruba group declared that the herdsmen should be tagged as terrorists saying “there is hardly any day you open our newspapers without reading about scores of citizens who have been killed in cold blood by this terror group with our security agencies unwilling to act in the defence of the citizens.”

“We however, posit that there is possibility of a nexus between the indifferent of the security forces to the killing in our country and the fact that the President and the commander in chief has a conflict of
interest in being the commander of armed forces and at the same time the ground patron of the Myetti Alah, the organization that is perpetrating this terror against our people,” he added.

He said “to resolve the conflicts of interest , the President must immediately renounce his status as the Patron of Myetti Allah, as the activities have threatened the performance and his duty to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.”

“If the President insist to continue to be patron of this terror group, then his being the President of Nigeria is untenable because there is conflicts of interest.

“We also ask that this Fulani herdsmen should be immediately declare as a terror group and must be treated so, because no group in the history of this country has killed people the way they have been doing,” he added.
Afenifere also condemned President Buhari over a statement credited to him on Nigerians youths while on vacation in London, saying “the President owes the youths of this country an apology.”
odumakin said “we condemn in strongest term the statement credited to the President in London, where he degraded our youths, who have been struggling on daily basis to earn livings.”

“For a President to go out of this country to be asked about opportunity in his country and reply that our yotths are lazy, shows how much the president loves his nation and his people,” he stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MODULAR REFINERIES

FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries

— 25th April 2018

NAN The Federal Government, on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred

    — 25th April 2018

    I can’t reach IGP – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator from Kogi State, is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja. The revelation was made at about 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn N’Allah,…

  • Glo

    Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Telecommunications company, Globacom, has again taken a giant leap to boost ICT in Nigeria with its proposed construction of a multi-billion-naira optic fibre submarine cable that will run across oil platforms and communities in Nigeria. Named Glo 2, the initiative was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global…

  • Empire publisher visits Aso Rock

    — 25th April 2018

    The Publisher/ECO, Empire International Magazine, Dele Aberuagba, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The visit which saw the publisher presenting copies of the UK-based magazine to Mr. Adesina afforded the two professional colleagues/veterans share diverse experiences of being…

  • Communications

    With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications

    — 25th April 2018

    Mr. Ikechukwu Nanmani is the Chief Executive Officer, Medallion Communications Limited. In this interview with The Sun Tech and Gadgets, he speaks about his company and issues in ICT sector. Excerpts: About Medallion Communications Medallion is a telecomm infrastructure provider. We provide the enabling infrastructure that the major telecomm operators and ICT players need to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share