Motorists plying the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos have begun experiencing some reprieve after several weeks of total lockdown on the road.

Right now, the road’s main carriageway and service lanes have been reopened to traffic, up to Mile 2 Bus Stop. So, motorists going to Badagry and Orile from Mile 2 can now enjoy near easy passage, which was impossible in the last few weeks. Other vehicles can now access the service lane up to Berger under the bridge, giving those going to Wilmer and other parts of Ajegunle a lifeline. But that is as far as anyone

can go because the road to Apapa is still inaccessible by cars. Only heavy-duty trailers and tankers can muscle through the road because a large portion of the road has failed; only commercial motorcyclists provide transportation there.

The recent measure of success recorded came following a 72-hour clearance operation ordered by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo paid a visit to Apapa last week Friday, accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, and some senior naval and police officers. In the course of his visit, he directed that serious action be taken to clear the embarrassing gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, after the situation had hit horrible heights.

Truck drivers had, over a number of months, caused severe gridlock, which made vehicular movement in Apapa impossible. Part of the Vice President’s directive was for all the agencies at the ports to speed

up action to resolve the lingering traffic situation.

It was in a move to break the ice that the Lagos State government set up the task force codenamed “Operation Restore Sanity on Lagos Roads.” The task force had its 2,271 personnel drawn from the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). There were also operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).