REPORTS Boko Haram raided military base untrue, says Army

22 killed in ambush – Army— 17th July 2018
– Dismisses reports on missing soldiers, flag hoisting
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has described as untrue, reports making the rounds that Boko Haram attacked its military base in Bama, Borno State, but admitted that there was an attempted attack on its location.
Read also: Borno: 23 soldiers, 8 trucks allegedly missing after Boko Haram ambush
Director of Army/Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, also disclosed that 22 Boko Haram members were killed while several others escaped with gunshot wounds during the attempted attack.
“The Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure the public, particularly residents of the North East, to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed.
“The Nigerian army wishes to state that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.
“The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops’ operational vehicles but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops; with the support of the Nigerian Air Force. About 22 Boko Haram were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.
In a related development, the army has also denied reports that Boko Haram attacked its location in Adamawa killing five soldiers and hoisted their flag.
Chukwu described the report as part of calculated attempts to dissuade and put fear in the minds of returnee Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
