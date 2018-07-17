– The Sun News
REPORTS Boko Haram raided military base untrue, says Army

22 killed in ambush – Army

— 17th July 2018

– Dismisses reports on missing soldiers, flag hoisting

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has described as untrue, reports making the rounds that Boko Haram attacked its military base in Bama, Borno State, but admitted that there was an attempted attack on its location.

Read also: Borno: 23 soldiers, 8 trucks allegedly missing after Boko Haram ambush

Director of Army/Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, also disclosed that 22 Boko Haram members were killed while several others escaped with gunshot wounds during the attempted attack.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure the public, particularly residents of the North East, to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed.

“The Nigerian army wishes to state that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.

“The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops’ operational vehicles but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops; with the support of the Nigerian Air Force. About 22 Boko Haram were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.
In a related development, the army has also denied reports that Boko Haram attacked its location in Adamawa killing five soldiers and hoisted their flag.

Chukwu described the report as part of calculated attempts to dissuade and put fear in the minds of returnee Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 17th July 2018 at 5:53 am
    No propaganda of falsehood etc. will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of this territory natives from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

