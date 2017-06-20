Report: US fighter jet shoots down armed Iranian drone over Syria

A U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone in southeastern Syria on Monday, according to a report.

The drone was shot down by a U.S. F-15 near Al-Tanf, Syria, where the U.S. is training local fighters to combat the Islamic State, and where the U.S. has already fired on pro-Assad regime military this month and in May. The military believed the armed drone was a threat to U.S. forces, CNN reported.

This is the second drone belonging to Iran shot down this month. A U.S. Air Force F-15 shot down an armed drone in southern Syria this month.

The Pentagon didn’t immediately confirm the aircraft belonged to Iran, but officials described it as similar to the U.S. Predator, and Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a spokesman for the Pentagon, said the drone was backing Iranian-backed militia on the ground.

The drone was believed to be Iran’s Shahed 129, the only armed drone in the country’s arsenal.

(Source: Washington Times)