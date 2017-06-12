The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Rep wants grazing law for Edo
12th June 2017 - Military Resettlement Centre to be transformed to university
12th June 2017 - Pregnant woman, son electrocuted in Ibadan
12th June 2017 - US to train EFCC staff on effective communication skills
12th June 2017 - South, North leaders warn on Arewa’s quit order to Igbo
12th June 2017 - 2019: Enugu North PDP endorses Ugwuanyi
12th June 2017 - Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant
12th June 2017 - Anambra: I’ll revive ailing industries, make Orient Petroleum more viable -Nwibe
12th June 2017 - Anambra guber: APC aspirant surrenders to Obiano
12th June 2017 - Baby factory: NAPTIP urges South East govs to shut down illegal maternities, clinics
Home / National / Rep wants grazing law for Edo

Rep wants grazing law for Edo

— 12th June 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma has called on the Edo State House of Assembly to enact a law prohibiting opening grazing of cattle in the state.
Agbonnayinma,  who  represents Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, made the call at the weekend in Abuja, while reacting to the menace of herdsmen in the state. He regretted that Fulani herdsmen have taken over the state,  unleashing mayhem on the people.
The lawmaker urged the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and the state Assembly to  urgently come up with a grazing law to regulate the activities of herdsmen in the state. He recalled that last week,  some primary school pupils in his constituency were forced out of their classrooms by cattle, which took over the entire school.
“There is a great concern about the activities of herdsmen in my constituency. It is total failure on the side of the government.  This is the time to act, so as to avoid a situation where our children are killed.
“The Edo State House of Assembly must come up with a bill to stop open grazing of cattle in the state.  Don’t we know what to do that in a 21st century Nigeria, you see cows parading the streets. We are sitting on a keg of gun powder,  we must not wait until it explodes. Herdsmen are same as Boko Haram,” he said.
Agbonnayinma said the most unfortunate aspect of the situation is that the herdsmen  bear sophisticated weapon. He said that is an indication that there is more to the activities of the herdsmen than meets the eye.
“How do they acquire these weapons.That means that there are some persons behind these people.  I am pleading with the governor of Edo State to take decisive actions to nip this thing in the bud,  because prevention is better than cure,” the lawmaker stated.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rep wants grazing law for Edo

— 12th June 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja A member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma has called on the Edo State House of Assembly to enact a law prohibiting opening grazing of cattle in the state. Agbonnayinma,  who  represents Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, made the call at the weekend in Abuja, while reacting to the…

Share

  • Military Resettlement Centre to be transformed to university

    — 12th June 2017

    By Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, will soon be transformed into a degree awarding university, a military top brass has revealed. Addressing journalists in Lagos, ahead NAFRC’s passing out parade for 2017, the Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Air Vice Marshal Augustine Jekenu, said capacities and capabilities towards making…

    Share

  • Pregnant woman, son electrocuted in Ibadan

    — 12th June 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A pregnant woman in her late 20s, identified as Labisi, and her two-year-old son got electrocuted yesterday at Alare compound of Aremo in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The woman, as gathered, was electrocuted when she was spreading the clothes she washed on a wire in…

    Share

  • US to train EFCC staff on effective communication skills

    — 12th June 2017

    From James Ojo, Abuja As part of contributions to boost the war against corruption in the country, the United States Government has offered to train 16 staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the art of effective communication with focus on rural dwellers. The project which has commenced is tagged  “Effective Communication…

    Share

  • South, North leaders warn on Arewa’s quit order to Igbo

    — 12th June 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu, Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Gyang Bere, Jos, Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse, Magnus Eze, Abuja, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Chinelo Obogo, Lagos Foremost political leaders, religious organisations and groups have warned those beating the drums of ethnic tension to tread with caution as their action could throw the country into another bloody…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share