Home / Sports / Rep tasks Nigerians on Eagles

Rep tasks Nigerians on Eagles

— 10th October 2017
  • Says team can shock the world in Russia

As Nigerians continue to bask in the euphoria of the country’s early qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abubakar Nuhu Danburam has called for total support for the team ahead of the Mundial.
Danburam who is a member of the House Committee on Sports said with adequate preparation, the Eagles are capable of shocking the world in Russia by becoming the first African country to lift the World Cup.
The legislator representing Kano Municipal was full of praise for Gernot Rohr and his boys for putting up what he called “five star” performances in all their outings, a situation which he noted informed the early qualification, even with one match to go.
“Let me start by congratulating Nigerians for the qualification. Now that we are through to the World Cup, the challenge is for us to start preparations early. If Nigerians rally round the team, I m sure we have a team that is capable of springing the mother of all surprises in Russia by becoming the first African side to lift the World Cup. My appeal is that all of us should support the team the way Akwa Ibom state government did during the on going qualifiers.”
Danburam assured that the House Committee on sports would ensure that the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF is not starved of the funds needed to prosecute the World Cup proper.
“From this end, the House of Representatives, we would play our role to ensure the NFF gets its budget approved. The Glass House, on its part must begin now to work on international friendlies for the team. We need to play at least five or six of such games before hitting Russia,” Danburam said.

