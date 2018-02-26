The Sun News
Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students

— 26th February 2018

Ali Abare,  Gombe

The Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, has paid NECO registration fees for 600 less privileged students from Gombe South senatorial district.

The federal lawmaker, who represents Kaltungo /Shongum Federal Constituency, disclosed this while flagging-off the disbursement of registration fees in Talase, Balanga Local Government Area, on Monday.

Represented by her Senior Legislative aide,  Simon Dauda, she said it was her hope that the beneficiaries would seize the opportunity to improve their living standards.

Dauda gave a breakdown of the beneficiaries to include 150 students each from across the four local government areas of Balanga, Billiri, Kaltungo and Shongom making up the Gombe South senatorial district.

He added that Hajiya Binta, unlike other politicians who merely show up in their constituency during elections, is committed to giving back to the society, particularly to the less privileged.

Dauda described his principal as a household name in the constituency because of her selfless service to the community.

While noting that the event was among several other initiatives embarked upon by the lawmaker,  Dauda further disclosed that Hajiya Binta recently constructed seven, one-block of classrooms, constructed a modern abattoir in Billiri as well as trained 20 butchers to manage and operate the abattoir.

“Abattoir is a business. The upgrade would see improvement in milk and meat production using modern techniques,” he said.

Dauda said the butchers would receive their training at the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom.

At the ceremony in Talase, various sums of money were given to principals of benefiting schools as NECO registration fees.

In a goodwill message, Elder Yohanna Bilwa, a second republic Bauchi State Assembly member,  commended the lawmaker for her initiatives.

While urging Hajiya Binta to sustain her good effort, Elder Bilwa called on the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity by studying hard to become better citizens.

