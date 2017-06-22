The Sun News
Rep decries spate of abandoned projects in FUNAI

— 22nd June 2017

The member, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency, in the National Assembly, Hon. Lazarus Ogbeh, has decried the spate of abandoned projects at the Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.
The legislator made his feeling known recently when he visited the university, as part of his constituency activities to monitor the progress of Federal Government approved projects since the inception of the institution.
He, therefore, pledged to use his legislative powers to report and summon the defaulting contractors to the National Assembly, with a view to getting them to return to sites immediately to avoid further scrutiny.
Appreciating the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, for the numerous developmental works going on in the institution, the former Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area said the vice chancellor had initiated lots of changes in the university, and pledged his continued support and that of his constituents to the development of the institution.
Earlier, Prof. Nwajiuba expressed his gratitude for the way Ogbeh had related with the university.
He thanked him especially for the two boreholes he sunk in the university, adding that his open-mindedness and support to the development of the institution would always be appreciated.

 

 

