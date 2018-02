The Trend

Popular playwright, actor, dramatist and cultural activist, Prof. Akinwunmi Isola, has died.

According to family sources, the revered poet passed away this morning in Ibadan at the age of 79. Isola, a Professor of Yoruba language, has been sick for over two years before he died this morning.

Late Ishola is best known for his literary works, and his work in promoting the Yoruba language. he’s the author of Efunsetan Aniwura, Madame Tinubu, and translator of Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman and Aké: The Years of Childhood, into Yoruba.