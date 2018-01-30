Renowned Ogun educationist, Abayomi Jiboku dies at 67

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A renowned educationist and Egba High Chief, Abayomi Jiboku, is dead.

Jiboku, who was until his death, the Proprietor of Taidob Group of Schools, Abeokuta, was also the Oluwo of Oke-Ona Egba.

A reliable source told Daily Sun that Jiboku died, on Tuesday, at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos. He was aged 67.

According to the source, late Jiboku was hospitalised for almost four months, for an undisclosed ailment in India before he finally passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

When contacted on phone, sister of the deceased and Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson, confirmed the news.

She described Jiboku as a lover of humanity and a loving soul whose departure would be greatly missed by the entire Egbaland.