Buhari to operate from home

…Writes National Assembly of his resumption

President Muhammadu Buhari resumed work, on Monday, at about 11:20am.

It was gathered that the president did not go to his office, but chose to operate from his official residence.

A Presidency official told State House told reporters that this was because the president’s office was being renovated.

The official, who pleaded anonymity, said the president would move to his office as soon as the renovation was completed.

Speaking to State House correspondents later, presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed that the president had resumed work and transmitted a letter to the National Assembly.

Later in a statement, Adesina said Buhari, in line with constitutional provision, had written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation in London.

He stated: “President Buhari had returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

“The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.