The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2017 - Russia appoints to ambassador to U.S, following visa row
21st August 2017 - Anambra guber: Militants insist on boycott, prepares for showdown
21st August 2017 - Rivers hosts 2017 Editors’ Conference Sept.
21st August 2017 - LG autonomy: NULGE enlists Ogun Assembly’s support
21st August 2017 - Inequity, cause of Nigeria’s problems – Cleric
21st August 2017 - Nigerian bags 3 First Class degrees at 23
21st August 2017 - Whistle-blow on human trafficking, FG calls
21st August 2017 - Trump to lay out Afghan War goals
21st August 2017 - Ethnic tensions: Youth leaders beg Buhari to convene national dialogue 
21st August 2017 - Senegalese nationals ‘expelled’ from The Gambia
Home / Cover / National / Buhari to operate from home

Buhari to operate from home

— 21st August 2017

…Writes National Assembly of his resumption 

President Muhammadu Buhari resumed work, on Monday, at about 11:20am.

It was gathered that the president did not go to his office, but chose to operate from his official residence.

A Presidency official told State House told reporters that this was because the president’s office was being renovated.

The official, who pleaded anonymity, said the president would move to his office as soon as the renovation was completed.

Speaking to State House correspondents later, presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed that the president had resumed work and transmitted a letter to the National Assembly.

Later in a statement, Adesina said Buhari, in line with constitutional provision, had written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation in London.

He stated: “President Buhari had returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

“The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. patrick Nnanna 21st August 2017 at 3:43 pm
    Reply

    This Apc and their leader are just a bunch of comedians and Aso rock is the theater.What is really chasing our president out of office which he desperately sought for for four consecutive times.Now he is there but he don’t like the office anymore.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: Militants insist on boycott, prepares for showdown

— 21st August 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt A Niger Delta militant group, Concerned Militant Leaders (CML), has vowed  that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, scheduled for November 8, would not hold. The group, which comprises leaders of some militant groups in the region,  warned again  that Anambra people should boycott the election for their safety….

  • Rivers hosts 2017 Editors’ Conference Sept.

    — 21st August 2017

    Rivers State will host this year’s edition of the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2017) which holds in Port Harcourt from Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24. ANEC is the annual flagship conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). This year’s event themed: Nigerian Media – Balancing Professionalism, Advocacy and Business will also…

  • LG autonomy: NULGE enlists Ogun Assembly’s support

    — 21st August 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As the 1999 Constitutional amendment process continues with inputs from the State Houses of Assembly, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ogun State chapter, has sought for the support of the state’s Assembly at ensuring that local government autonomy is granted to further strengthen the tier of government across…

  • Inequity, cause of Nigeria’s problems – Cleric

    — 21st August 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Concentration of the nation’s wealth in the hands of few individuals has been identified as the main cause of insecurity, corruption and social injustice in Nigeria. An Islamic cleric, Abdu-Semih Hamzah, made this known, on Monday, while delivering a lecture at the quarterly empowerment programme, organised by the Al-Nusi Imran Foundation,…

  • Nigerian bags 3 First Class degrees at 23

    — 21st August 2017

    Meet Onoriode Aziza, Nigerian genius who has 3 First Class degrees from OAU, Nigerian Law School and Cambridge University – all at age 23. (@SplufikNG) Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share