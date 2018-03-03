Remy Ohajianya’s lamentation

Remy Ohajianya, former executive chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos Chapter, has traversed the length and breadth of the Nigerian movie industry. As an artiste and administrator, Ohajianya understands what it takes to lead a special breed of professional actors.

However, the Imo State-born veteran has lamented the hatred bedeviling the movie industry. Reacting to the claims that veteran actors are dying in their numbers without help from their colleagues, Ohajianya agreed that only few notable actors listen to the cries of the needy.

“It is so true. We don’t love one another, because of money. Actors and actresses are poor people. They earn peanuts. We don’t even have enough for ourselves not to mention giving to an outsider. There is abject poverty in Nollywood, which is covered by the flamboyant lifestyle of others. I can barely count actors that are doing well in the industry, those who producers always call for jobs, while neglecting others. This hatred is more pronounced when these blessed actors are asked for help and they turn it down with silly excuses. They don’t give or render assistance. I know only John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), he is one of those that would hear your cry and won’t run away; others won’t even pick calls,” Ohajianya lamented.