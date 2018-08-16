Remembering Sam Okwaraji— 16th August 2018
Okwaraji brought something fresh to the Super Eagles. He was strong, quick, energetic… he was to later become an integral part of the national team
Tayo Ogunbiyi
On the 12th of August, 1990, tragedy struck the country’s soccer fraternity as the nation’s senior football team, the Super Eagles, dramatically lost a rising soccer star, Samuel Okwaraji to the cold hand of death. Okwaraji’s sad demise occurred right on the soccer pitch during a 1990 World Cup qualifying match, against Angola, at the Main Bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
READ ALSO: 2018 World Cup: A post mortem
His death shocked many soccer loving fans across the world. It was so painful that such a bundle of talent, energetic and mercurial midfield maestro could slump and die on the field, just like that. The mysterious part of the episode was that the late soccer star did not have any collision with other players while he slumped. He was not even in contact with the ball. He was standing alone, all by himself, when he slumped and eventually gave up the ghost. His colleague, Samson Siasia, who was the first to notice him gasping frantically for breath, hurriedly called the attention of the team’s medical staff to the unfolding drama. Unfortunately, the footballer allegedly died of heart attack in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital.
Though the Super Eagles eventually won the match 1-0 courtesy a late Skipper Stephen Keshi’s goal, Okwaraji’s tragic death cast a huge shadow over the victory. The Umudioka Orlu, Imo State, born soccer star, who was then plying his football trade in Germany with VfB Stuttgart, made his Super Eagles debut on the 30th of January, 1988, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, in the second leg of the final Olympic qualifier for the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games against the Desert Warriors of Algeria. As it is often said in soccer parlance, having lost the first leg of the match 1-0 to the Algerians, the return leg was ‘a do-or-die’ affair for the Super Eagles. Fortunately, debutant Okwaraji became the Eagles’ joker in the game as he was mainly unknown to an Algerian side that never factored him into their game plan.
READ ALSO: Google honours Stephen Keshi
It was that game that announced the arrival of Okwaraji to the big stage as a promising and invaluable soccer asset to the national team. He completely reinvigorated the Eagles midfield as he completely outclassed the Algerians with his energetic runs and superb ball distribution. Trust Nigerian soccer fans, the whole stadium erupted in thunderous chanting of ‘Okwaraji’, ‘Okwaraji’, ‘Okwaraji’ in appreciation of the soccer maestro’s amazing football skill. Thanks to his superb performance, the Super Eagles ultimately won the match 2-0 and qualified for the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games with goals from towering Belgium based Ademola Adesina and diminutive Henry Nwosu who scored the second goal in the extra time of the tension soaked match.
Without a doubt, Okwaraji brought something fresh to the Super Eagles. He was strong, quick, energetic and visionary. No wonder, he was to later become an integral part of the national team. He was in the Super Eagles team that represented Nigeria at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988 where he gave a good account of himself. It was, however, at the 1988 African Nations Cup tournament, hosted by Morocco and tagged: “Maroc ‘88 “, that Okwaraji effectively proclaimed himself as the continent new soccer star.
He shone brightly at championship with his sublime performance that helped the Super Eagles got to the final, losing narrowly by 1-0, and in a most controversial fashion, to Cameroun. At the championship, Okwaraji scored the fastest goal of the African Nations Cup, till date, in the 89th second. It was a thunderous left-footer volley that saw legendary Camerounian goalkeeper, Antoine Bell, scampering helplessly across the goal post like a baby who was searching for his precious toy!
While it is true that Okwaraji was one of the nation’s finest and most imaginative footballers ever, it was, however, not only his soccer artistry that endeared the soccer prodigy with a Rasta hairdo to Nigerian soccer fans. Unlike some of his contemporaries who had over bloated ego, Okwaraji was humble and quite unassuming. He never allowed his stardom to get into his head. He was always among the earliest to report to camp and was not involved in any unnecessary controversy throughout his Super Eagles years.
READ ALSO: Amuneke: I’ll coach Super Eagles someday
Indeed, Okwaraji was a patriot to the core. Unlike a few of his colleagues who often placed the interest of their respective football clubs above national considerations, Okwaraji was always ready to answer national call. He was once quoted as saying that it was a big and rare privilege to put on the nation’s national colour and as such he would never take it for granted. To him, the nation is worth dying for. Ironically, he died serving his fatherland! On many occasions, he had personally paid for his flight tickets while on national assignment and was never involved in any undue squabble concerning refund. The then number two man in the country, late Admiral Augustine Aikhomu, made reference to this while paying tribute to the patriot. At a time when the nation’s football house was cash stripped, he was alleged to have offered to bail them out by opting to pay for his colleagues air tickets. Such was the depth of his patriotism.
This superlative and immensely endowed soccer star was unique in many ways. He was one of the few Nigerian footballers that effectively combined soccer brilliance with academic excellence. He was a qualified lawyer who had a master’s degree in International Law from the University of Rome and was reportedly on the verge of earning a PhD in the same field by the time of his heartbreaking demise. For obvious reason, he was his family’s breadwinner, taking care of his aged parents, siblings and other extended family members. He was said to be generous to a fault. No wonder bitter tears rolled down the faces of relations at his burial.
To keep the memories of late Okwaraji alive, appropriate authorities should make efforts to immortalize him and other such fallen sports stars that had spent their most productive years serving their fatherland. While it is commendable that the federal government gave Okwaraji a national burial as well as financial grant to his family and government scholarship to one of his younger brothers, so much could still be done by both private and public entities to keep celebrating this patriot who died in the service of his fatherland at a prime age of 25.
Presently, many of the nation’s gifted sports stars are not too enthusiastic about representing their fatherland. There have been instances when a few of them opted to represent other countries where they believe their interests would be best taken care of. Therefore, one of the best possible ways of instilling patriotism and inculcating the art of selfless service in our youths is through immortalizing heroes such as Okwaraji. Such would go a long way to help stimulate our compatriots, young and old, to be involved in altruistic service to their fatherland. May Okwaraji’s soul continue to rest in perfect peace!
Ogunbiyi writes from Lagos State Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Peter Odili: As solid as a rock15th August 2018
-
29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji12th August 2018
-
Latest
Senators, Reps grill INEC chair— 16th August 2018
• Query varying figures presented by Buhari, Yakubu Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The defence of the 2019 general election budget began with fireworks, yesterday, as federal lawmakers queried discrepancies in the figures presented by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. After weeks of push…
-
2019: I’m considering running for presidency – Saraki— 16th August 2018
As the number of presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swells, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said he was considering bidding for the number one political office in the country. In an interview with Bloomberg, Saraki said he was also consulting on the possibility of contesting for the Presidency next year. READ ALSO: Cleric…
-
PDP senators to Oshiomhole: We’ll keep vigil in N’Assembly, defend Saraki, Ekweremadu— 16th August 2018
“APC didn’t give them the mandate. We did. If it means keeping night vigil at the National Assembly to ensure that their plans don’t succeed, we will do it” Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Linus Oota, Lafia Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators, yesterday, vowed to defend the country’s democracy and stop the ruling All…
-
Ensure free, fair primaries, IBB charges PDP— 16th August 2018
Babangida advised the leadership to ensure that there is fairness and transparency in all its dealings, including the forthcoming primaries of the party. John Adams, Minna Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure its forthcoming presidential primaries is free, fair and devoid of any rancor. The former…
-
Ayogu Eze, ex- Enugu senator, defects to APC— 16th August 2018
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has caught another big fish in Enugu State, with the defection of a former senator and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze from the PDP to the party. READ ALSO: Defection: PDP can’t win Enugu in 2019, says APC scribe Daily Sun gathered that Eze,…
-
Entertainment
Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws – Oyo govt— 16th August 2018
The demolition notice posted on the Music House on the orders of the Oyo State Government on Monday gave the owners three days to vacate the building… Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government, yesterday, explained that its decision to demolish the Music House at Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, which houses Fresh FM 105.9 established by the…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Super highway, super headache— 14th August 2018
According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park – Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State in the last couple of years has been…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How UNICEF boosts girl-child education in northern Nigeria— 14th August 2018
“The G4G Initiative is a component of the Girls’ Education Project Phase 3 being implemented in northern Nigeria to help support girls to remain in school and improve their learning achievement.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has embarked on an innovative strategy to address the issue of low girl-child enrolment and…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Remembering Sam Okwaraji— 16th August 2018
Okwaraji brought something fresh to the Super Eagles. He was strong, quick, energetic… he was to later become an integral part of the national team Tayo Ogunbiyi On the 12th of August, 1990, tragedy struck the country’s soccer fraternity as the nation’s senior football team, the Super Eagles, dramatically lost a rising soccer star, Samuel…
Columnists
-
A professional in the saddle— 16th August 2018
For Bafarawa, one of the reasons why many who delve into politics and governance in Nigeria fail is because they are not professional politicians. Amanze Obi I have been on the trail of the campaigns of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa since he stepped out to vie for the office of the President in the 2019 general…
-
This is a war of brains and protoplasm— 16th August 2018
Could it be that the defecting former governor and current APC chairman both fit this “mass of protoplasm” bill? Jimanze Ego-Alowes Nigerian public commentators are usually obsessed with the leadership question. A related matter, therefore, is the issue of leadership recruitment. However, as is often, we fail to pay attention to the finer details, the…
-
Result of incompetence— 16th August 2018
Lawal Daura’s gross incompetence was further exposed when it was learnt that he never discussed the National Assembly operation with any of his deputies. Ben Okezie The Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to come to terms with the sack of its Director General, Lawal Musa Daura by the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo….
-
Destiny and prayer (3)— 15th August 2018
Destinies are changed and reshaped at the meeting and parting point of destiny in the council of the inner chambers of the divine. Nathan Uzorma Protus “God has truly delivered me from the shackles of darkness. My two sons were for no reason struck with the spirit of madness in their different schools of higher…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (4) – restitution— 15th August 2018
My advice to the G.O. and the other clergy preaching restitution is for them to continue praying for God’s forgiveness for going against His orders Sina Adedipe I was shocked to the marrow the day a member of one of the three foremost Pentecostal churches in the country told me of the restitution policy of…
-
If I were Saraki…— 15th August 2018
If you listen to Oshiomhole pontificating about how Saraki took APC’s crown to PDP, you would almost think that the APC made Saraki Senate President. Steve Nwosu Anybody who bought the cock and bull story about the federal government banning codeine and Tramadol obviously did not watch the two political rallies that held in Akwa Ibom…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today (3)— 15th August 2018
I wrote all these more than three years ago. Events have since proved me right. I was, indeed, a Nostradamus, the man who saw tomorrow. Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL This week, we shall continue and conclude with our seminal discourse and analysis of the many factors that threw the APC into its present political turmoil,…
-
Excellence in technological skills— 14th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian school girls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition are students of a secondary school in Onitsha. Their winning entry was a mobile…
-
The amazons are coming— 14th August 2018
More Amazons are knocking at the door of presidential politics. At least five women on different party platforms are taking their wares on the road. Ray Ekpu Mrs. Sarah Jubril has entered the history books as the first woman in the Fourth Republic to seek, in a semi-serious manner, to be the President of Nigeria….
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply