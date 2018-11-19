Dr. Alex Ekwueme will be remembered mostly for championing the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. He was the leader of G34…

Chukwudi Enekwechi

How time flies! It was only one year ago, precisely on 19th November, 2017 that Nigeria’s second republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, departed us after a short illness. His death came to many Nigerians as a shock considering that even in his 80s, he maintained his avid love for lawn tennis. He was not only famous in politics, architecture, law and other professions in which he garnered several degrees and laurels, but he also stood out as a sports personality particularly in lawn tennis.

Dr. Alex Ekwueme while on his sojourn on earth distinguished himself in different fields of endeavour. Apart from a being a reputable architect with his numerous works adorning most parts of the country, his foray into politics was a glowing era in which he proved that indeed politics can be used to serve the interest of the generality of the people, ‘’ the common good.” He was a true ‘’citizen’ ’by ancient Greek definition. He was a conscientious politician and administrator that never got immersed in the avaricious acquisitions associated with some Nigerian politicians.

As a man of integrity, he emerged stainless from the probe of the military regime that set up an inquisition in their four years in office, after the overthrow of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) government in 1983. Despite his superintending several sensitive government ministries, departments and agencies, he never compromised his integrity, but rather ensured transparency in the management of public finances.

It can be recalled that the tribunal set up by the military junta at the time, in acquitting him of all spurious claims made against him declared that he left office poorer than when he joined politics.