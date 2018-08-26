Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model

The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the turning point for its developmental efforts. In fact, the university is a key factor in the emergence of any developmental state worthy of its onions. This is not only because universities represent the human capital development citadel that defines the contribution of higher education to national development, but essentially also because universities are the interface any nation has to the emerging knowledge society. Permit me to outline two quotes that enable me to speak to highlight in bold relief the beginning of my reflection about university tradition. The first quote is from Benjamin Disraeli, the former British prime minister: “A University should be a place of light, of liberty, and of learning.” Let us call this the idealist understanding of the university as a place of sublime thought where professors and students contemplate the forms of good, of the beautiful and the sublime. This is an institution that assists humans to cultivate noble and cultured conduct and attitude that goes into the making of an urbane intellectual. This was the original design derived from Plato’s Academy and Aristotle’s Lyceum; a place where people go to contemplate the universe and human existence.

However, and like other human institutions, the university has also been subjected to several transformations arising from both the benign and tumultuous social changes that the human societies and political communities have witnessed over the centuries. Universities have been transformed from the contemplative Ivory Towers of Plato, Aristotle and the medieval period, to modern institutions responding to global capitalism and the consumerist culture. The university, in other words, has now been brought into serious conversation with its multiple and often complex environments. This is how Alice Waters graphically depicts the siting of a particular university: “I really appreciate the many neighbourhoods of Berkeley. There is still the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker. And it has the University of California, which is the greatest gift, to my mind, to be close to it. It keeps the place alive.” In this instance, the University of California is brought into constant discourse with its neighbourhood, in the same way that most other universities sited within the cities are compelled to dialogue with them.