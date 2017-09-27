Remains of Amosun’s security aide laid to rest

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The remains of a security aide to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, the late Assistant Superintendent of Police Olubusoye Olayinka Ogunbiyi, were laid to rest, on Tuesday, at his residence in Gudugba, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Ogunbiyi, who until his death, was the Second-in-Command in the convoy of Governor Amosun, died last Thursday, in an auto crash alongside his younger brother, Sammy Akinwale Ogunbiyi.

Top government functionaries, family members, colleagues and friends of the deceased, defied the early morning downpour to pay their last respect to the officer who was widely described as peace loving and easy-going.

Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, who led the state government’s delegation comprising Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, and Community Development and Cooperatives, Mr. Gbenga Adenmosun, among other top government officials, described Ogunbiyi’s death as ‘unfortunate’.

Adeoluwa, who had earlier presented a condolence letter on behalf of the governor to the family, recalled that the late Ogunbiyi served in various capacities in the governor’s convoy, noting that he was a patriotic, diligent and humble officer worthy of emulation.

The SSG, while urging the people to pray for the wife, children and parents of the deceased had left behind, condoled with the family, promising that government would support them in every way it could to cushion the effect of the loss.

“It is unfortunate that we lost him in his prime, at a time when his service is most needed. Olubusoye was a patriotic, dedicated and easy going man who was loved by all. I assure you that you will not be left alone. Government will do all that is humanly possible to support the family”, Adeoluwa said.

In his sermon at the funeral, Pastor Olawale Peter of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Gateway Zone, Oja-Odan, charged the sympathisers to always live a righteous life as death was inevitable saying

“it could be anyone’s turn at any time”.

Aged 38, ASP Ogunbiyi was survived by wife, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunbiyi, a police sergeant and two children, six and two years old respectively.