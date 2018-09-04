– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Relocation of parks: 500 luxury bus workers to lose job in Onitsha
4th September 2018 - Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS
4th September 2018 - 2019:  No room for APC in  Kwara – PDP leaders
4th September 2018 - Ekong confident Eagles will qualify for 2019 AFCON
4th September 2018 - Ozubulu massacre: Rights group calls for release of 94-year-old priest, 5 others
4th September 2018 - Industrialisation policy has put Edo economy on growth path – Obaseki
4th September 2018 - Defection: My role as John the Baptist – Uduaghan 
4th September 2018 - Umahi proposes amnesty for looters
4th September 2018 - Akwa Ibom PDP insists on zoning to reduce election expenditure
4th September 2018 - Sept. 14 sit- at- home’ll hold, IPOB insists
Home / National / Relocation of parks: 500 luxury bus workers to lose job in Onitsha
LUXURY BUS

Relocation of parks: 500 luxury bus workers to lose job in Onitsha

— 4th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), on Monday, said that no fewer than 500 of its workers will lose their jobs following the relocation of buses to a new bus terminal/park in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The luxury bus owners, especially those who loads at Izu Chukwu park at Upper Iweka appealed to Governor Willie Obiano and Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, to allow them to remain where they were operating at upper Iweka since the park did not extend to the expressway or block the road.

The National Task force Chairman of ALBON Chief Joseph Ejiofor and the Chairman of Anambra state zone of ALBON, Mr. Uchenna Maduakor, while briefing newsmen, on Monday, said that if they relocate to the new park at Okpoko which they said is far from their area, their business would be crippled and many people would lose their job thereby creating problem for the youths who feeds from their park.

READ ALSO: Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS

“We have been here at Izu Chukwu park since 2008 loading our luxury buses but they said we should relocate to a new park at Okpoko which is far from us. We have over 500 workers feeding from this park. Our park is a private park which we are paying for our rent annually, most of us just paid for the year and some boys came and announced that we should relocate even when our park is not along the expressway or neither does it block the road”.

.”We don’t cause gridlock. We have been helping to control traffic. Government should allow us to remain where we are, we are not on the road, we are inside Izu Chukwu park approved by the government and who pays revenue to the government.

“We wondered why they said we should relocate to the new park while others are still where they are loading, the question is why singling us out?

“We appeal to the governor to come to our aid, we know him as hardworking governor who meant well for the state but he should listen to the cry of the people who feed from this park.

“We appealed to the state government to allow us to remain in our park or alternatively they should give us another place closer to our customers.

“That new place is not even government park, it is being managed by individual. Government did not inform us before embarking on that project because it is not government park then why trying to force us to go the park when we have our own park where we load comfortably.

READ ALSO: Ekong confident Eagles will qualify for 2019 AFCON

“We have about seven luxury companies loading in this park who feed from this place.

“The Anambra State Government is the only state in the southeast zone that accommodate and support business to thrive and we commend governor Obiano for that and we app lead to him to consider the number of workers that will lose their businesses to the new order and have a rethink and look into the matter” the group stated.

Recalled that the state’s commissioner of Transport, Mr. Okafor, had commissioned a new bus terminal/park and mandated all the buses along the expressway and upper Iweka to be loading and offloading at the park henceforth in order to de-congest the roads and reduce accidents.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LUXURY BUS

Relocation of parks: 500 luxury bus workers to lose job in Onitsha

— 4th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), on Monday, said that no fewer than 500 of its workers will lose their jobs following the relocation of buses to a new bus terminal/park in Onitsha, Anambra State. The luxury bus owners, especially those who loads at Izu Chukwu park at…

  • JONES ABIRI

    Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS

    — 4th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court will, on September 13, 2018, deliver judgment in the N200 million fundamental enforcement rights suit instituted by the recently released journalist, Jones Abiri, against the Department of State Services (DSS). Justice Dimgba who is sitting as a vacation Judge fixed…

  • KWARA

    2019:  No room for APC in  Kwara – PDP leaders

    — 4th September 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju,  Ilorin “The All Progressives Congress (APC) can only dream of winning Kwara state in the forthcoming general election but beyond that, the party is going nowhere in the state.” This was the position of former leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who refused to defect to the APC and have emerged as…

  • OZUBULU MASSACRE

    Ozubulu massacre: Rights group calls for release of 94-year-old priest, 5 others

    — 4th September 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha A civil society rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called on Anambra State Government and the police to unconditionally release and acquit a 94-year-old, Chief Priest of Ndiekwulu Deity, Ozubulu and five others arrested and remanded in prison custody since  last July. Board Chairman of…

  • growth path

    Industrialisation policy has put Edo economy on growth path – Obaseki

    — 4th September 2018

    Edo in diaspora snap up property slots in Emotan Gardens Estate Governor Godwin Obaseki has said the Edo State’s Industrial Development Policy has put the state on an economic growth path that is absorbing local manpower. He said the state has been working on the comprehensive industrialisation policy with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share