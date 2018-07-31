– The Sun News
CVR

Relocate to your localities to enlighten voters on PVC, CVR– Bagudu orders commissioners

— 31st July 2018

NAN

Kebbi state Governor Alhaji Atiku Bagudu has directed the commissioners in the state to relocate to their localities, to enlighten eligible voters on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Bagudu gave the directive when he presided over a meeting of All Progressives Congress’ stakeholders (APC) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The governor said the directive became imperative, to enable voters in the state exercise their civic responsibility in the 2019 general elections.

“In 2015, over 1.2 million registered with INEC in Kebbi state.

“But surprisingly, in spite subsequent collection of the PVCs by our people, the total number of votes cast in the 2015 general election was lower than the registered voters.

READ ALSO Alleged N15b graft: Court decides Bafarawa's fate today

“The commissioners have a huge role to play in their localities go back and enlighten the on the importance of PVCs collection, as citizens of this country and indigenes of Kebbi state,” he said.

The governor promised to provide the necessary support toward the success of the voters’ registration.

He said that the exercise should cover all eligible voters in the state before the closure of the exercise on the Aug.17.

The governor reaffirmed the resolution of the people of the state to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential candidate of the APC, with commitment to vote massively for him.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, emphasised the importance of unity among party members and called on them to mobilise eligible voters to participate in CVR and obtain their PVCs.

