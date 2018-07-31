Relocate to your localities to enlighten voters on PVC, CVR– Bagudu orders commissioners— 31st July 2018
NAN
Kebbi state Governor Alhaji Atiku Bagudu has directed the commissioners in the state to relocate to their localities, to enlighten eligible voters on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).
Bagudu gave the directive when he presided over a meeting of All Progressives Congress’ stakeholders (APC) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.
The governor said the directive became imperative, to enable voters in the state exercise their civic responsibility in the 2019 general elections.
“In 2015, over 1.2 million registered with INEC in Kebbi state.
“But surprisingly, in spite subsequent collection of the PVCs by our people, the total number of votes cast in the 2015 general election was lower than the registered voters.
READ ALSO Alleged N15b graft: Court decides Bafarawa’s fate today
“The commissioners have a huge role to play in their localities go back and enlighten the on the importance of PVCs collection, as citizens of this country and indigenes of Kebbi state,” he said.
The governor promised to provide the necessary support toward the success of the voters’ registration.
He said that the exercise should cover all eligible voters in the state before the closure of the exercise on the Aug.17.
The governor reaffirmed the resolution of the people of the state to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential candidate of the APC, with commitment to vote massively for him.
Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, emphasised the importance of unity among party members and called on them to mobilise eligible voters to participate in CVR and obtain their PVCs.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency31st July 2018
-
Outrage as 8 lawmakers attempt to impeach Benue gov31st July 2018
-
ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation30th July 2018
Latest
ECOWAS region ripe for common currency, Says Macron, French President— 31st July 2018
“I am for regional integration. It is about time we go for more integration; market access and possibly a sort of common currency zone in the region.” Omodele Adigun “I am a strong believer of ECOWAS and market access approach ,” says President Emmanuel Macron of France during his visit to Nigeria early this month….
-
Alleged N15b graft: Court decides Bafarawa’s fate today— 31st July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A Sokoto State High Court, in Sokoto will, on Tuesday, deliver judgment in the alleged N15 billion corruption charges brought against a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bafarawa, who was a two-terms governor between 1999 and 2007, is facing a 33-count charge…
-
NAOWA donates food items to wives of fallen heroes— 31st July 2018
NAN The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 81 Division Chapter, Lagos, has donated food items to some widows of Nigerian soldiers who died in the insurgency in the North-East of the country. Mrs Grace Udoh, the President NAOWA Association in the chapter, made the presentation on Monday evening at the Ikeja Cantonment. She urged…
-
Human trafficking generates $150b annually, says NAPTIP— 31st July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), on Monday, said that its records indicated that 150 billion dollars was being generated annually across the world through the activities of organised criminal network of human traffickers. The reason, according to the agency, was because human trafficking has been confirmed…
-
VAIDS boost for FG as revenue rises by 42%— 31st July 2018
According to the tax authority’s 2018 half year revenue performance report, tax receipts have improved significantly by 42% compared with 2017. Omodele Adigun As the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) prepares its legal team to tackle tax evaders in the country, its Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is now making waves having shot…
-
Entertainment
Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador— 31st July 2018
NAN Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has signed a deal with Ciroc, a brand of eau de vie vodka. Wizkid made the announcement on his official twitter account while advising people to drink responsibly. @wizkidayo “New Deal Alert! Officially with Ciroc, let’s get it. “Big bag alert! Drink responsibly”. The ‘Soco’ crooner kept his fans anticipating…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How corruption fuels joblessness in Nigeria— 31st July 2018
• At NIM lecture, experts give tips on building lasting businesses Simeon Mpamugoh If you were a youth in the mid-1980s and early I990s, you probably would have heard about brands like Kingsway Stores, Bata, a footwear company known for Cortina shoes, Berec Battery, Dunlop Nigeria and Nigeria Textile Mills. However, things took a different…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Africa and China’s 40 years of reform— 31st July 2018
China’s modernization effort consisting in reform and opening up was decidedly and staunchly, “Socialist”, with Chinese characteristics.” Charles Onunaiju “The successful practice of the Chinese people is a proof that there is more than one path leading to modernization. With the right direction and with unremitting efforts, all roads will take us to Rome.” –…
Columnists
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply