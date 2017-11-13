The Sun News
Latest
13th November 2017 - Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law
13th November 2017 - PDP chairmanship: Bode George pleads for micro zoning, equity
13th November 2017 - FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics
13th November 2017 - Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision
13th November 2017 - Catholic bishop tasks Tiv community to work for peace,unity
13th November 2017 - 2 dead, 4 hospitalised after Kwara communal clashes
13th November 2017 - Nigeria’s UN deputy scribe accused of aiding illicit $300m timber export to China
13th November 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP’ll sack Obiano from Govt. House – Hekwas Okorie
13th November 2017 - Lagos to open six new theatres next year – Commissioner
13th November 2017 - Nigeria’s socio-economic situation alarming, says Bishop Kaigama
Home / National / Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law

Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law

— 13th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has advised those who are not ready to abide by the newly implemented Anti-Open Grazing law in the state to relocate peacefully to other states where the law is not in force.

Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Herdsmen Matters, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, who gave the advice, on Monday, in a chat with newsmen maintained that the law was to bring about the much needed peace in the state.

Tambaya, who noted that for a very long time, crises between and farmers had caused colossal loss of lives and property in the state, posited that it was for that reason that the state government took the bold step to sign the law.

While debunking claims that a herdsman committed suicide after losing about 200 of his cattle in Logo Local government Area of the state, Tambaya said as soon as he heard the news, he went to Logo to ascertain its veracity but found it to be false.

“I went to Logo yesterday (Sunday) and met the council chairman who said nothing like that happened in his domain. I also met some herdsmen grazing their cattle by the river bank and they also told me that nobody committed suicide in the area.”

Tambaya urged security agencies to invite the Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Garus Gololo, who claimed that a herdsman committed suicide after losing 200 cows to come and prove the allegation.

He, however, appealed to the state government to ensure that the law is implemented with human face stressing that the law was in the interest of both herdsmen and farmers.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law

— 13th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has advised those who are not ready to abide by the newly implemented Anti-Open Grazing law in the state to relocate peacefully to other states where the law is not in force. Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Herdsmen Matters, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, who gave the…

  • PDP chairmanship: Bode George pleads for micro zoning, equity

    — 13th November 2017

    A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) and a leading National chairmanship aspirant or the party, Chief Olabode George, has insisted that the party should ensure micro zoning mechanism and equity in the race for the party chairmanship. George who made this known when he visited the Port Harcourt Zonal Office…

  • FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far recovered $64 million from neighboring countries of Niger and Benin Republic.u The minister said the recovery was as a result of the commitment of the Federal Government…

  • Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision

    — 13th November 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna As debates continue to trail the aftermath of competency test recently conducted by Kaduna State Government for teacher in its payroll, a group known as Kaduna State Patriots has commended the decision of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai on the matter. The group believed that the development would help to revamp the…

  • Catholic bishop tasks Tiv community to work for peace,unity

    — 13th November 2017

    The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Dr Matthew Ishaya-Audu, has advocated for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as a necessary ingredient for socio-economic development of the country. Ishaya-Audu made the call on Monday while addressing members of St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic Community during the Community Annual Convention titled “We are the light of the World” in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share