Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has advised those who are not ready to abide by the newly implemented Anti-Open Grazing law in the state to relocate peacefully to other states where the law is not in force.

Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Herdsmen Matters, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, who gave the advice, on Monday, in a chat with newsmen maintained that the law was to bring about the much needed peace in the state.

Tambaya, who noted that for a very long time, crises between and farmers had caused colossal loss of lives and property in the state, posited that it was for that reason that the state government took the bold step to sign the law.

While debunking claims that a herdsman committed suicide after losing about 200 of his cattle in Logo Local government Area of the state, Tambaya said as soon as he heard the news, he went to Logo to ascertain its veracity but found it to be false.

“I went to Logo yesterday (Sunday) and met the council chairman who said nothing like that happened in his domain. I also met some herdsmen grazing their cattle by the river bank and they also told me that nobody committed suicide in the area.”

Tambaya urged security agencies to invite the Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Garus Gololo, who claimed that a herdsman committed suicide after losing 200 cows to come and prove the allegation.

He, however, appealed to the state government to ensure that the law is implemented with human face stressing that the law was in the interest of both herdsmen and farmers.