Religious leaders promote sexual crimes –Police

By Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Fatai Owoseni yesterday accused religious leaders of promoting sexual offences.

He also lamented that there had also been alarming increase in the reports of sexual, domestic and violent crimes to law enforcement agencies over the past few months

According to him, recent reports and investigations showed that “the so-called men of God” were hiding under religion to commit such heinous crimes.

Speaking through the command’s spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, the commissioner said it was working closely with the Office of the Attorney- General and the DSVRT to address the issue.

Badmos spoke during a Press conference organised by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja to mark the second anniversary of DSVRT as well as flag off a one month-long awareness campaign against all forms of domestic and sexual violence crimes.

Chairman of DSVRT , Mr Adeniji Kazeem, who is also the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the theme of this year’s event is “Promoting Positive Masculinity, Men Can End Sexual And Gender Based Violence,”

Represented by DSVRT’s Alternate Chairman, Mrs Omotilewa Ibirogba said the campaign would kick off next Thursday with a walk from Ikeja Under Bridge at 9am to Lagos House in Alausa where they would be received by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

There would also be a simultaneous walk from Festac Divisional Police Station to Federal Housing Authority where participants would be received by the Sole Administrator of Amuwo odofin Local Government.