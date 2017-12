BY LOUIS IBAH

Air Peace has concluded plans to commence scheduled flight operations on the Abuja – Uyo route as from December 7, 2017 thus bringing a big relief to hundreds of passengers. Who had been yearning for the airline to ply that route.

A statement signed by the carrier’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah confirmed that the deployment of an aircraft on that route with a pledged of a seamless and exciting air travel experience for passengers who will patronize the airline on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route as from December 7.

The new flights, Air Peace said, will complement its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos service and afford members of the flying public more options to choose from in making their business and leisure trips.

The carrier said the new service was in response to the yearnings of air travelers for on-time, consistent and reliable flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

Air Peace assured that its new flights will cater to the huge demand for air travel on the route in the run-up to Christmas and give flyers confidence in planning their schedules.