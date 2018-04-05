Reliance HMO launches affordable insurance plans

Doris Obinna

In a bid to make health insurance more accessible, Reliance HMO, a fully indigenous health management organisation, has announced affordable healthcare plans for individuals, families and companies.

According to Funlola Jide-Aribaloye, CEO of Reliance HMO, the company is doing this because there is need for health insurance plans that has “payment structures that don’t bore a hole in people’s pockets.”

He said Reliance HMO insurance package was made to “ensure that individuals, families and organisations stay healthy.”

The CEO said, for as little as N3, 500 monthly, people could sign up to a health insurance plan that gives them an awesome cover with really incredible benefits.

“We are the first and only health insurer in Nigeria that gives enrollees the benefit and convenience of monthly payments. With a good number of partner hospitals and more being signed up every day, we are committed to preserving the wellbeing and health of individuals, and the society as a whole,” she said. and Opeyemi Olumekun,

Co-founder of Reliance HMO, Dr. Femi Kuti, said technology formed a crucial part of the company’s business and operations.

“We are a health insurance company that acts like a technology company. We’re using software, data science and telemedicine to make health insurance more affordable, easier to access and more of a delightful experience for our existing and prospective customers. Integrating technology into our operations also means that our entire customer experience support is top-notch and always available 24/7 via various channels,” Kuti said.

Dr. Opeyemi Olumekun, another co-founder of Reliance HMO, said the company has an enviable mantra tagged “You Can Rely On Us,” stressing that it focuses on doing everything to ensure that the customer’s health insurance experience was delightful and seamless.

“Customers can also look forward to the 24-hour Reliance help centre, where friendly and highly trained agents are always available to provide support and deal with urgent inquiries,” he said.